filter for filters

Filter values based on a predicate closure.

> filter {flags} (closure)

closure : Predicate closure.

input output list<any> list<any> range list<any>

Filter items of a list according to a condition

> [ 1 2 ] | filter {| x | $x > 1 } ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 2 │ ╰───┴───╯

Filter rows of a table according to a condition

> [{ a : 1 } { a : 2 }] | filter {| x | $x.a > 1 } ╭───┬───╮ │ # │ a │ ├───┼───┤ │ 0 │ 2 │ ╰───┴───╯

Filter rows of a table according to a stored condition

> let cond = {| x | $x.a > 1 }; [{ a : 1 } { a : 2 }] | filter $cond ╭───┬───╮ │ # │ a │ ├───┼───┤ │ 0 │ 2 │ ╰───┴───╯

Filter items of a range according to a condition

> 9 .. 13 | filter {| el | $el mod 2 != 0 } ╭───┬────╮ │ 0 │ 9 │ │ 1 │ 11 │ │ 2 │ 13 │ ╰───┴────╯

List all numbers above 3, using an existing closure condition

> let a = { $in > 3 }; [ 1 , 2 , 5 , 6 ] | filter $a

This command works similar to 'where' but can only use a closure as a predicate. The "row condition" syntax is not supported.