find for filters

Searches terms in the input.

> find {flags} ...rest

--regex, -r {string} : regex to match with

: case-insensitive; when in regex mode, this is equivalent to (?i) --multiline, -m : don't split multi-line strings into lists of lines. you should use this option when using the (?m) or (?s) flags in regex mode

; equivalent to (?s)

; equivalent to (?s) --columns, -c {list<string>} : column names to be searched

: no-highlight mode: find without marking with ansi code --invert, -v : invert the match

...rest : Terms to search.

input output list<any> list<any> string any

Search for multiple terms in a command output

> ls | find toml md sh

Search and highlight text for a term in a string.

> 'Cargo.toml' | find Cargo Cargo.toml

Search a number or a file size in a list of numbers

> [ 1 5 3kb 4 35 3Mb ] | find 5 3kb ╭───┬────────╮ │ 0 │ 5 │ │ 1 │ 3.0 kB │ ╰───┴────────╯

Search a char in a list of string

> [ moe larry curly ] | find l ╭───┬───────╮ │ 0 │ larry │ │ 1 │ curly │ ╰───┴───────╯

Search using regex

> [ abc odb arc abf ] | find -- regex "b." ╭───┬─────╮ │ 0 │ abc │ │ 1 │ abf │ ╰───┴─────╯

Case insensitive search

> [ aBc bde Arc abf ] | find "ab" - i ╭───┬─────╮ │ 0 │ aBc │ │ 1 │ abf │ ╰───┴─────╯

Find value in records using regex

> [[ version name ]; [ '0.1.0' nushell ] [ '0.1.1' fish ] [ '0.2.0' zsh ]] | find -- regex "nu" ╭───┬─────────┬─────────╮ │ # │ version │ name │ ├───┼─────────┼─────────┤ │ 0 │ 0.1.0 │ nushell │ ╰───┴─────────┴─────────╯

Find inverted values in records using regex

> [[ version name ]; [ '0.1.0' nushell ] [ '0.1.1' fish ] [ '0.2.0' zsh ]] | find -- regex "nu" -- invert ╭───┬─────────┬──────╮ │ # │ version │ name │ ├───┼─────────┼──────┤ │ 0 │ 0.1.1 │ fish │ │ 1 │ 0.2.0 │ zsh │ ╰───┴─────────┴──────╯

Find value in list using regex

> [[ "Larry" , "Moe" ], [ "Victor" , "Marina" ]] | find -- regex "rr" ╭───┬───────────────╮ │ 0 │ ╭───┬───────╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ Larry │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ Moe │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───────╯ │ ╰───┴───────────────╯

Find inverted values in records using regex

> [[ "Larry" , "Moe" ], [ "Victor" , "Marina" ]] | find -- regex "rr" -- invert ╭───┬────────────────╮ │ 0 │ ╭───┬────────╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ Victor │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ Marina │ │ │ │ ╰───┴────────╯ │ ╰───┴────────────────╯

Remove ANSI sequences from result

> [[ foo bar ]; [ abc 123 ] [ def 456 ]] | find -- no-highlight 123 ╭───┬─────┬─────╮ │ # │ foo │ bar │ ├───┼─────┼─────┤ │ 0 │ abc │ 123 │ ╰───┴─────┴─────╯

Find and highlight text in specific columns

> [[ col1 col2 col3 ]; [ moe larry curly ] [ larry curly moe ]] | find moe -- columns [ col1 ] ╭───┬──────┬───────┬───────╮ │ # │ col1 │ col2 │ col3 │ ├───┼──────┼───────┼───────┤ │ 0 │ moe │ larry │ curly │ ╰───┴──────┴───────┴───────╯

Find in a multi-line string

> "Violets are red

And roses are blue

When metamaterials

Alter their hue" | find "ue" ╭───┬────────────────────╮ │ 0 │ And roses are blue │ │ 1 │ Alter their hue │ ╰───┴────────────────────╯

Find in a multi-line string without splitting the input into a list of lines