find for filters

Searches terms in the input.

Signature

> find {flags} ...rest

Flags

  • --regex, -r {string}: regex to match with
  • --ignore-case, -i: case-insensitive; when in regex mode, this is equivalent to (?i)
  • --multiline, -m: don't split multi-line strings into lists of lines. you should use this option when using the (?m) or (?s) flags in regex mode
  • --dotall, -s: dotall regex mode: allow a dot . to match newlines \n; equivalent to (?s)
  • --columns, -c {list<string>}: column names to be searched
  • --no-highlight, -n: no-highlight mode: find without marking with ansi code
  • --invert, -v: invert the match

Parameters

  • ...rest: Terms to search.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
list<any>list<any>
stringany

Examples

Search for multiple terms in a command output

> ls | find toml md sh

Search and highlight text for a term in a string.

> 'Cargo.toml' | find Cargo
Cargo.toml

Search a number or a file size in a list of numbers

> [1 5 3kb 4 35 3Mb] | find 5 3kb
╭───┬────────╮
 0      5
 1 3.0 kB
╰───┴────────╯

Search a char in a list of string

> [moe larry curly] | find l
╭───┬───────╮
 0 larry
 1 curly
╰───┴───────╯

Search using regex

> [abc odb arc abf] | find --regex "b."
╭───┬─────╮
 0 abc
 1 abf
╰───┴─────╯

Case insensitive search

> [aBc bde Arc abf] | find "ab" -i
╭───┬─────╮
 0 aBc
 1 abf
╰───┴─────╯

Find value in records using regex

> [[version name]; ['0.1.0' nushell] ['0.1.1' fish] ['0.2.0' zsh]] | find --regex "nu"
╭───┬─────────┬─────────╮
 # │ version │  name   │
├───┼─────────┼─────────┤
 0 0.1.0 nushell
╰───┴─────────┴─────────╯

Find inverted values in records using regex

> [[version name]; ['0.1.0' nushell] ['0.1.1' fish] ['0.2.0' zsh]] | find --regex "nu" --invert
╭───┬─────────┬──────╮
 # │ version │ name │
├───┼─────────┼──────┤
 0 0.1.1 fish
 1 0.2.0 zsh
╰───┴─────────┴──────╯

Find value in list using regex

> [["Larry", "Moe"], ["Victor", "Marina"]] | find --regex "rr"
╭───┬───────────────╮
 0 ╭───┬───────╮
 0 Larry
 1 Moe
 ╰───┴───────╯
╰───┴───────────────╯

Find inverted values in records using regex

> [["Larry", "Moe"], ["Victor", "Marina"]] | find --regex "rr" --invert
╭───┬────────────────╮
 0 ╭───┬────────╮
 0 Victor
 1 Marina
 ╰───┴────────╯
╰───┴────────────────╯

Remove ANSI sequences from result

> [[foo bar]; [abc 123] [def 456]] | find --no-highlight 123
╭───┬─────┬─────╮
 # │ foo │ bar │
├───┼─────┼─────┤
 0 abc 123
╰───┴─────┴─────╯

Find and highlight text in specific columns

> [[col1 col2 col3]; [moe larry curly] [larry curly moe]] | find moe --columns [col1]
╭───┬──────┬───────┬───────╮
 # │ col1 │ col2  │ col3  │
├───┼──────┼───────┼───────┤
 0 moe larry curly
╰───┴──────┴───────┴───────╯

Find in a multi-line string

> "Violets are red\nAnd roses are blue\nWhen metamaterials\nAlter their hue" | find "ue"
╭───┬────────────────────╮
 0 And roses are blue
 1 Alter their hue
╰───┴────────────────────╯

Find in a multi-line string without splitting the input into a list of lines

> "Violets are red\nAnd roses are blue\nWhen metamaterials\nAlter their hue" | find --multiline "ue"
Violets are red
And roses are blue
When metamaterials
Alter their hue