first for filters

Return only the first several rows of the input. Counterpart of `last`. Opposite of `skip`.

Signature

> first {flags} (rows)

Parameters

  • rows: Starting from the front, the number of rows to return.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
list<any>any
binarybinary
rangeany

Examples

Return the first item of a list/table

> [1 2 3] | first
1

Return the first 2 items of a list/table

> [1 2 3] | first 2
╭───┬───╮
 0 1
 1 2
╰───┴───╯

Return the first 2 bytes of a binary value

> 0x[01 23 45] | first 2
Length: 2 (0x2) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000:   01 23                                                •#

Return the first item of a range

> 1..3 | first
1