first for filters
Return only the first several rows of the input. Counterpart of `last`. Opposite of `skip`.
Signature
> first {flags} (rows)
Parameters
rows: Starting from the front, the number of rows to return.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|list<any>
|any
|binary
|binary
|range
|any
Examples
Return the first item of a list/table
> [1 2 3] | first
1
Return the first 2 items of a list/table
> [1 2 3] | first 2
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ 1 │
│ 1 │ 2 │
╰───┴───╯
Return the first 2 bytes of a binary value
> 0x[01 23 45] | first 2
Length: 2 (0x2) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000: 01 23 •#
Return the first item of a range
> 1..3 | first
1