first for filters

Return only the first several rows of the input. Counterpart of `last`. Opposite of `skip`.

> first {flags} (rows)

rows : Starting from the front, the number of rows to return.

input output list<any> any binary binary range any

Return the first item of a list/table

> [ 1 2 3 ] | first 1

Return the first 2 items of a list/table

> [ 1 2 3 ] | first 2 ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 1 │ │ 1 │ 2 │ ╰───┴───╯

Return the first 2 bytes of a binary value

> 0x [ 01 23 45 ] | first 2 Length : 2 ( 0x2 ) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii 00000000 : 01 23 •#

Return the first item of a range