format bits for conversions

Convert value to a string of binary data represented by 0 and 1.

Signature

> format bits {flags} ...rest

Parameters

  • ...rest: For a data structure input, convert data at the given cell paths.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
binarystring
intstring
filesizestring
durationstring
stringstring
boolstring
tabletable
recordrecord

Examples

convert a binary value into a string, padded to 8 places with 0s

> 0x[1] | format bits
00000001

convert an int into a string, padded to 8 places with 0s

> 1 | format bits
00000001

convert an int into a string, padded to 8 places with 0s (big endian)

> 258 | format bits
00000001 00000010

convert a filesize value into a string, padded to 8 places with 0s

> 1b | format bits
00000001

convert a duration value into a string, padded to 8 places with 0s

> 1ns | format bits
00000001

convert a boolean value into a string, padded to 8 places with 0s

> true | format bits
00000001

convert a string into a raw binary string, padded with 0s to 8 places

> 'nushell.sh' | format bits
01101110 01110101 01110011 01101000 01100101 01101100 01101100 00101110 01110011 01101000