format bits for conversions

Convert value to a string of binary data represented by 0 and 1.

> format bits {flags} ...rest

...rest : For a data structure input, convert data at the given cell paths.

input output binary string int string filesize string duration string string string bool string table table record record

convert a binary value into a string, padded to 8 places with 0s

> 0x [ 1 ] | format bits 00000001

convert an int into a string, padded to 8 places with 0s

> 1 | format bits 00000001

convert an int into a string, padded to 8 places with 0s (big endian)

> 258 | format bits 00000001 00000010

convert a filesize value into a string, padded to 8 places with 0s

> 1b | format bits 00000001

convert a duration value into a string, padded to 8 places with 0s

> 1ns | format bits 00000001

convert a boolean value into a string, padded to 8 places with 0s

> true | format bits 00000001

convert a string into a raw binary string, padded with 0s to 8 places