format bits for conversions
Convert value to a string of binary data represented by 0 and 1.
Signature
> format bits {flags} ...rest
Parameters
...rest: For a data structure input, convert data at the given cell paths.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|binary
|string
|int
|string
|filesize
|string
|duration
|string
|string
|string
|bool
|string
|table
|table
|record
|record
Examples
convert a binary value into a string, padded to 8 places with 0s
> 0x[1] | format bits
00000001
convert an int into a string, padded to 8 places with 0s
> 1 | format bits
00000001
convert an int into a string, padded to 8 places with 0s (big endian)
> 258 | format bits
00000001 00000010
convert a filesize value into a string, padded to 8 places with 0s
> 1b | format bits
00000001
convert a duration value into a string, padded to 8 places with 0s
> 1ns | format bits
00000001
convert a boolean value into a string, padded to 8 places with 0s
> true | format bits
00000001
convert a string into a raw binary string, padded with 0s to 8 places
> 'nushell.sh' | format bits
01101110 01110101 01110011 01101000 01100101 01101100 01101100 00101110 01110011 01101000