format date for strings
Format a given date using a format string.
Signature
> format date {flags} (format string)
Flags
--list, -l: lists strftime cheatsheet
Parameters
format string: The desired format date.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|datetime
|string
|string
|string
|nothing
|table
|any
|table
Examples
Format a given date-time using the default format (RFC 2822).
> '2021-10-22 20:00:12 +01:00' | into datetime | format date
Fri, 22 Oct 2021 20:00:12 +0100
Format a given date-time as a string using the default format (RFC 2822).
> "2021-10-22 20:00:12 +01:00" | format date
Fri, 22 Oct 2021 20:00:12 +0100
Format a given date-time according to the RFC 3339 standard.
> '2021-10-22 20:00:12 +01:00' | into datetime | format date "%+"
2021-10-22T20:00:12+01:00
Format the current date-time using a given format string.
> date now | format date "%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S"
Format the current date using a given format string.
> date now | format date "%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S"
Format a given date using a given format string.
> "2021-10-22 20:00:12 +01:00" | format date "%Y-%m-%d"
2021-10-22