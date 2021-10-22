format date for strings

Format a given date using a format string.

Signature

> format date {flags} (format string)

Flags

  • --list, -l: lists strftime cheatsheet

Parameters

  • format string: The desired format date.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
datetimestring
stringstring
nothingtable
anytable

Examples

Format a given date-time using the default format (RFC 2822).

> '2021-10-22 20:00:12 +01:00' | into datetime | format date
Fri, 22 Oct 2021 20:00:12 +0100

Format a given date-time as a string using the default format (RFC 2822).

> "2021-10-22 20:00:12 +01:00" | format date
Fri, 22 Oct 2021 20:00:12 +0100

Format a given date-time according to the RFC 3339 standard.

> '2021-10-22 20:00:12 +01:00' | into datetime | format date "%+"
2021-10-22T20:00:12+01:00

Format the current date-time using a given format string.

> date now | format date "%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S"

Format the current date using a given format string.

> date now | format date "%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S"

Format a given date using a given format string.

> "2021-10-22 20:00:12 +01:00" | format date "%Y-%m-%d"
2021-10-22