format date for strings

Format a given date using a format string.

> format date {flags} (format string)

--list, -l : lists strftime cheatsheet

format string : The desired format date.

Format a given date-time using the default format (RFC 2822).

> '2021-10-22 20:00:12 +01:00' | into datetime | format date Fri , 22 Oct 2021 20 :00:12 +0100

Format a given date-time according to the RFC 3339 standard.

> '2021-10-22 20:00:12 +01:00' | into datetime | format date "%+" 2021-10-22T20:00:12+01:00

Format the current date-time using a given format string.

> date now | format date "%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S"

Format a given date using a given format string.