format duration for strings

Outputs duration with a specified unit of time.

Signature

> format duration {flags} (format value) ...rest

Parameters

  • format value: The unit in which to display the duration.
  • ...rest: For a data structure input, format duration at the given cell paths.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
durationstring
list<duration>list<string>
tabletable

Examples

Convert µs duration to the requested second duration as a string

> 1000000µs | format duration sec
1 sec

Convert durations to µs duration as strings

> [1sec 2sec] | format duration µs
╭───┬────────────╮
 0 1000000 µs
 1 2000000 µs
╰───┴────────────╯

Convert duration to µs as a string if unit asked for was us

> 1sec | format duration us
1000000 µs