format duration for strings
Outputs duration with a specified unit of time.
Signature
> format duration {flags} (format value) ...rest
Parameters
format value: The unit in which to display the duration.
...rest: For a data structure input, format duration at the given cell paths.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|duration
|string
|list<duration>
|list<string>
|table
|table
Examples
Convert µs duration to the requested second duration as a string
> 1000000µs | format duration sec
1 sec
Convert durations to µs duration as strings
> [1sec 2sec] | format duration µs
╭───┬────────────╮
│ 0 │ 1000000 µs │
│ 1 │ 2000000 µs │
╰───┴────────────╯
Convert duration to µs as a string if unit asked for was us
> 1sec | format duration us
1000000 µs