format duration for strings

Outputs duration with a specified unit of time.

> format duration {flags} (format value) ...rest

format value : The unit in which to display the duration.

: The unit in which to display the duration. ...rest : For a data structure input, format duration at the given cell paths.

input output duration string list<duration> list<string> table table

Convert µs duration to the requested second duration as a string

> 1000000µs | format duration sec 1 sec

Convert durations to µs duration as strings

> [ 1sec 2sec ] | format duration µs ╭───┬────────────╮ │ 0 │ 1000000 µs │ │ 1 │ 2000000 µs │ ╰───┴────────────╯

Convert duration to µs as a string if unit asked for was us