format filesize for strings

Converts a column of filesizes to some specified format.

Signature

> format filesize {flags} (format value) ...rest

Parameters

  • format value: The format into which convert the file sizes.
  • ...rest: For a data structure input, format filesizes at the given cell paths.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
filesizestring
tabletable
recordrecord

Examples

Convert the size column to KB

> ls | format filesize kB size

Convert the apparent column to B

> du | format filesize B apparent

Convert the size data to MB

> 4GB | format filesize MB
4000 MB