format filesize for strings

Converts a column of filesizes to some specified format.

> format filesize {flags} (format value) ...rest

format value : The format into which convert the file sizes.

: The format into which convert the file sizes. ...rest : For a data structure input, format filesizes at the given cell paths.

input output filesize string table table record record

Convert the size column to KB

> ls | format filesize kB size

Convert the apparent column to B

> du | format filesize B apparent

Convert the size data to MB