format filesize for strings
Converts a column of filesizes to some specified format.
Signature
> format filesize {flags} (format value) ...rest
Parameters
format value: The format into which convert the file sizes.
...rest: For a data structure input, format filesizes at the given cell paths.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|filesize
|string
|table
|table
|record
|record
Examples
Convert the size column to KB
> ls | format filesize kB size
Convert the apparent column to B
> du | format filesize B apparent
Convert the size data to MB
> 4GB | format filesize MB
4000 MB