from dotenv for formats
Command Type
built-in
Signature
> from dotenv {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|record
Examples
Read a .env file into a record.
> "PORT=8080
export NAME='my app'
# a comment
GREETING=\"hello ${NAME}\"" | from dotenv
╭──────────┬──────────────╮
│ PORT │ 8080 │
│ NAME │ my app │
│ GREETING │ hello my app │
╰──────────┴──────────────╯
Use a default for a variable that isn't set.
> "URL=http://${APP_HOST:-localhost}:8080" | from dotenv
╭─────┬───────────────────────╮
│ URL │ http://localhost:8080 │
╰─────┴───────────────────────╯
Read a .env file from disk.
> open .env
Load a .env file into the environment.
> open .env | load-env
Notes
Each line is
KEY=value, optionally starting with
export. Values can be unquoted, single-quoted or double-quoted, and quoted values can span lines. In unquoted and double-quoted values,
${NAME} and
$NAME expand to an earlier key of the file, or else to the environment variable; names ignore case, as in
$env, so
a=2 after
A=1 sets
A again. A bare
$NAME is letters, digits and
_, so
$HOST.local reads HOST, and a
$ before anything else, as in
$5 or
$(command), stays as written: commands aren't run. Single quotes or
\$ keep a
$. As in sh,
${NAME:-word} gives
word when NAME is unset or empty and
${NAME-word} only when it's unset, while
${NAME:+word} gives
word when NAME is set and not empty and
${NAME+word} when it's set at all, so a key holding
- can't be referenced:
${MY-VAR} gives MY, or
VAR when it's unset. A line starting with
# is a comment, and so is a
# after a blank in an unquoted value.
open reads files named like
.env,
.env.local or
prod.env with this command, and
load-env loads the record into the environment.