from dotenv for formats

Parse text as a .env file and create a record.

built-in

> from dotenv {flags}

input output string record

Read a .env file into a record.

> "PORT=8080 export NAME='my app' # a comment GREETING= \" hello ${NAME} \" " | from dotenv ╭──────────┬──────────────╮ │ PORT │ 8080 │ │ NAME │ my app │ │ GREETING │ hello my app │ ╰──────────┴──────────────╯

Use a default for a variable that isn't set.

> "URL=http://${APP_HOST:-localhost}:8080" | from dotenv ╭─────┬───────────────────────╮ │ URL │ http://localhost:8080 │ ╰─────┴───────────────────────╯

Read a .env file from disk.

> open .env

Load a .env file into the environment.

> open .env | load-env