from eml for formats
Parse text as .eml and create record.
This command requires a plugin
The
from eml command resides in the
formats plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_formats. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> from eml {flags}
Flags
--preview-body, -b {int}: How many bytes of the body to preview
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|record
Examples
Convert eml structured data into record
> 'From: test@email.com
Subject: Welcome
To: someone@somewhere.com
Test' | from eml
╭─────────┬─────────────────────────────────────╮
│ Subject │ Welcome │
│ │ ╭─────────┬────────────────╮ │
│ From │ │ Name │ │ │
│ │ │ Address │ test@email.com │ │
│ │ ╰─────────┴────────────────╯ │
│ │ ╭─────────┬───────────────────────╮ │
│ To │ │ Name │ │ │
│ │ │ Address │ someone@somewhere.com │ │
│ │ ╰─────────┴───────────────────────╯ │
│ Body │ Test │
╰─────────┴─────────────────────────────────────╯
Convert eml structured data into record
> 'From: test@email.com
Subject: Welcome
To: someone@somewhere.com
Test' | from eml -b 1
╭─────────┬─────────────────────────────────────╮
│ Subject │ Welcome │
│ │ ╭─────────┬────────────────╮ │
│ From │ │ Name │ │ │
│ │ │ Address │ test@email.com │ │
│ │ ╰─────────┴────────────────╯ │
│ │ ╭─────────┬───────────────────────╮ │
│ To │ │ Name │ │ │
│ │ │ Address │ someone@somewhere.com │ │
│ │ ╰─────────┴───────────────────────╯ │
│ Body │ T │
╰─────────┴─────────────────────────────────────╯