from eml for formats

Parse text as .eml and create record.

This command requires a plugin The from eml command resides in the formats plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_formats . See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

> from eml {flags}

--preview-body, -b {int} : How many bytes of the body to preview

input output string record

Convert eml structured data into record

> 'From: test@email.com Subject: Welcome To: someone@somewhere.com Test' | from eml ╭─────────┬─────────────────────────────────────╮ │ Subject │ Welcome │ │ │ ╭─────────┬────────────────╮ │ │ From │ │ Name │ │ │ │ │ │ Address │ test@email.com │ │ │ │ ╰─────────┴────────────────╯ │ │ │ ╭─────────┬───────────────────────╮ │ │ To │ │ Name │ │ │ │ │ │ Address │ someone@somewhere.com │ │ │ │ ╰─────────┴───────────────────────╯ │ │ Body │ Test │ ╰─────────┴─────────────────────────────────────╯

Convert eml structured data into record