from eml for formats

Parse text as .eml and create record.

This command requires a plugin

The from eml command resides in the formats plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_formats. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> from eml {flags}

Flags

  • --preview-body, -b {int}: How many bytes of the body to preview

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringrecord

Examples

Convert eml structured data into record

> 'From: test@email.com
Subject: Welcome
To: someone@somewhere.com

Test' | from eml
╭─────────┬─────────────────────────────────────╮
 Subject Welcome
 ╭─────────┬────────────────╮
 From Name
 Address test@email.com
 ╰─────────┴────────────────╯
 ╭─────────┬───────────────────────╮
 To Name
 Address someone@somewhere.com
 ╰─────────┴───────────────────────╯
 Body Test
╰─────────┴─────────────────────────────────────╯

Convert eml structured data into record

> 'From: test@email.com
Subject: Welcome
To: someone@somewhere.com

Test' | from eml -b 1
╭─────────┬─────────────────────────────────────╮
 Subject Welcome
 ╭─────────┬────────────────╮
 From Name
 Address test@email.com
 ╰─────────┴────────────────╯
 ╭─────────┬───────────────────────╮
 To Name
 Address someone@somewhere.com
 ╰─────────┴───────────────────────╯
 Body T
╰─────────┴─────────────────────────────────────╯