from ics for formats

Parse text as .ics and create table.
This command requires a plugin
from ics command resides in the
formats plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_formats. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> from ics {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|table
Examples
Converts ics formatted string to table
> 'BEGIN:VCALENDAR
END:VCALENDAR' | from ics
╭───┬────────────────┬────────────────┬────────────────┬────────────────┬────────────────┬────────────────┬────────────────╮
│ # │ properties │ events │ alarms │ to-Dos │ journals │ free-busys │ timezones │
├───┼────────────────┼────────────────┼────────────────┼────────────────┼────────────────┼────────────────┼────────────────┤
│ 0 │ [list 0 items] │ [list 0 items] │ [list 0 items] │ [list 0 items] │ [list 0 items] │ [list 0 items] │ [list 0 items] │
╰───┴────────────────┴────────────────┴────────────────┴────────────────┴────────────────┴────────────────┴────────────────╯