from ics for formats

Parse text as .ics and create table.

This command requires a plugin

The from ics command resides in the formats plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_formats. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> from ics {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringtable

Examples

Converts ics formatted string to table

> 'BEGIN:VCALENDAR
END:VCALENDAR' | from ics
╭───┬────────────────┬────────────────┬────────────────┬────────────────┬────────────────┬────────────────┬────────────────╮
 # │   properties   │     events     │     alarms     │     to-Dos     │    journals    │   free-busys   │   timezones    │
├───┼────────────────┼────────────────┼────────────────┼────────────────┼────────────────┼────────────────┼────────────────┤
 0 [list 0 items]  [list 0 items]  [list 0 items]  [list 0 items]  [list 0 items]  [list 0 items]  [list 0 items] 
╰───┴────────────────┴────────────────┴────────────────┴────────────────┴────────────────┴────────────────┴────────────────╯