from ini for formats
Parse text as .ini and create table.
This command requires a plugin
The
from ini command resides in the
formats plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_formats. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> from ini {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|record
Examples
Converts ini formatted string to record
> '[foo]
a=1
b=2' | from ini
╭─────┬───────────╮
│ │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ foo │ │ a │ 1 │ │
│ │ │ b │ 2 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
╰─────┴───────────╯