from ini for formats

Parse text as .ini and create table.

This command requires a plugin

The from ini command resides in the formats plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_formats. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> from ini {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringrecord

Examples

Converts ini formatted string to record

> '[foo]
a=1
b=2' | from ini
╭─────┬───────────╮
 ╭───┬───╮
 foo a 1
 b 2
 ╰───┴───╯
╰─────┴───────────╯