from md for formats

Convert markdown text into structured data.

Signature

> from md {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringtable

Examples

Parse markdown and return key node fields.

> '# Title' | from md | select type position attrs
╭───┬──────┬────────────────────────────┬───────────────╮
 # │ type │          position          │     attrs     │
├───┼──────┼────────────────────────────┼───────────────┤
 0 h1 ╭───────┬────────────────╮ ╭───────┬───╮
 ╭────────┬───╮ depth 1
 start line 1 level 1
 column 1 ╰───────┴───╯
 ╰────────┴───╯
 ╭────────┬───╮
 end line 1
 column 8
 ╰────────┴───╯
 ╰───────┴────────────────╯
╰───┴──────┴────────────────────────────┴───────────────╯

Parse markdown frontmatter as a dedicated node.

> '---
title: Demo
---
# A' | from md | get 0.type
yaml