from msgpack for formats
Convert MessagePack data into Nu values.
Signature
> from msgpack {flags}
Flags
--objects: Read multiple objects from input
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|binary
|any
Examples
Read a list of values from MessagePack
> 0x[93A3666F6F2AC2] | from msgpack
╭───┬───────╮
│ 0 │ foo │
│ 1 │ 42 │
│ 2 │ false │
╰───┴───────╯
Read a stream of multiple values from MessagePack
> 0x[81A76E757368656C6CA5726F636B73A9736572696F75736C79] | from msgpack --objects
╭───┬─────────────────────╮
│ 0 │ ╭─────────┬───────╮ │
│ │ │ nushell │ rocks │ │
│ │ ╰─────────┴───────╯ │
│ 1 │ seriously │
╰───┴─────────────────────╯
Read a table from MessagePack
> 0x[9282AA6576656E745F6E616D65B141706F6C6C6F203131204C616E64696E67A474696D65C70CFF00000000FFFFFFFFFF2CAB5B82AA6576656E745F6E616D65B44E757368656C6C20666972737420636F6D6D6974A474696D65D6FF5CD5ADE0] | from msgpack
╭───┬──────────────────────┬──────────────╮
│ # │ event_name │ time │
├───┼──────────────────────┼──────────────┤
│ 0 │ Apollo 11 Landing │ 56 years ago │
│ 1 │ Nushell first commit │ 6 years ago │
╰───┴──────────────────────┴──────────────╯
Notes
Not all values are representable as MessagePack.
The datetime extension type is read as dates. MessagePack binary values are read to their Nu equivalent. Most other types are read in an analogous way to
from json, and may not convert to the exact same type if
to msgpack was used originally to create the data.
MessagePack: https://msgpack.org/