from plist for formats

Convert plist to Nushell values

This command requires a plugin

The from plist command resides in the formats plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_formats. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> from plist {flags}

Examples

Convert a table into a plist file

> '<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
<!DOCTYPE plist PUBLIC "-//Apple//DTD PLIST 1.0//EN" "http://www.apple.com/DTDs/PropertyList-1.0.dtd">
<plist version="1.0">
<dict>
        <key>a</key>
        <integer>3</integer>
</dict>
</plist>' | from plist
╭───┬───╮
 a 3
╰───┴───╯