from plist for formats
Convert plist to Nushell values
This command requires a plugin
The
from plist command resides in the
formats plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_formats. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> from plist {flags}
Examples
Convert a table into a plist file
> '<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
<!DOCTYPE plist PUBLIC "-//Apple//DTD PLIST 1.0//EN" "http://www.apple.com/DTDs/PropertyList-1.0.dtd">
<plist version="1.0">
<dict>
<key>a</key>
<integer>3</integer>
</dict>
</plist>' | from plist
╭───┬───╮
│ a │ 3 │
╰───┴───╯