from tsv for formats
Parse text as .tsv and create table.
Signature
> from tsv {flags}
Flags
--comment, -c {string}: a comment character to ignore lines starting with it
--quote, -q {string}: a quote character to ignore separators in strings, defaults to '"'
--escape, -e {string}: an escape character for strings containing the quote character
--noheaders, -n: don't treat the first row as column names
--flexible: allow the number of fields in records to be variable
--no-infer: no field type inferencing
--trim, -t {string}: drop leading and trailing whitespaces around headers names and/or field values
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|table
Examples
Convert tab-separated data to a table
> "ColA ColB
1 2" | from tsv
╭───┬──────┬──────╮
│ # │ ColA │ ColB │
├───┼──────┼──────┤
│ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │
╰───┴──────┴──────╯
Convert comma-separated data to a table, allowing variable number of columns per row and ignoring headers
> "value 1
value 2 description 2" | from tsv --flexible --noheaders
╭───┬─────────┬───────────────╮
│ # │ column0 │ column1 │
├───┼─────────┼───────────────┤
│ 0 │ value 1 │ ❎ │
│ 1 │ value 2 │ description 2 │
╰───┴─────────┴───────────────╯
Create a tsv file with header columns and open it
> $'c1(char tab)c2(char tab)c3(char nl)1(char tab)2(char tab)3' | save tsv-data | open tsv-data | from tsv
Create a tsv file without header columns and open it
> $'a1(char tab)b1(char tab)c1(char nl)a2(char tab)b2(char tab)c2' | save tsv-data | open tsv-data | from tsv --noheaders
Create a tsv file without header columns and open it, removing all unnecessary whitespaces
> $'a1(char tab)b1(char tab)c1(char nl)a2(char tab)b2(char tab)c2' | save tsv-data | open tsv-data | from tsv --trim all
Create a tsv file without header columns and open it, removing all unnecessary whitespaces in the header names
> $'a1(char tab)b1(char tab)c1(char nl)a2(char tab)b2(char tab)c2' | save tsv-data | open tsv-data | from tsv --trim headers
Create a tsv file without header columns and open it, removing all unnecessary whitespaces in the field values
> $'a1(char tab)b1(char tab)c1(char nl)a2(char tab)b2(char tab)c2' | save tsv-data | open tsv-data | from tsv --trim fields