from tsv for formats

Parse text as .tsv and create table.

> from tsv {flags}

--comment, -c {string} : a comment character to ignore lines starting with it

: a comment character to ignore lines starting with it --quote, -q {string} : a quote character to ignore separators in strings, defaults to '"'

: a quote character to ignore separators in strings, defaults to '"' --escape, -e {string} : an escape character for strings containing the quote character

: an escape character for strings containing the quote character --noheaders, -n : don't treat the first row as column names

: don't treat the first row as column names --flexible : allow the number of fields in records to be variable

: allow the number of fields in records to be variable --no-infer : no field type inferencing

: no field type inferencing --trim, -t {string} : drop leading and trailing whitespaces around headers names and/or field values

input output string table

Convert tab-separated data to a table

> "ColA ColB 1 2" | from tsv ╭───┬──────┬──────╮ │ # │ ColA │ ColB │ ├───┼──────┼──────┤ │ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │ ╰───┴──────┴──────╯

Convert comma-separated data to a table, allowing variable number of columns per row and ignoring headers

> "value 1 value 2 description 2" | from tsv -- flexible -- noheaders ╭───┬─────────┬───────────────╮ │ # │ column0 │ column1 │ ├───┼─────────┼───────────────┤ │ 0 │ value 1 │ ❎ │ │ 1 │ value 2 │ description 2 │ ╰───┴─────────┴───────────────╯

Create a tsv file with header columns and open it

> $'c1( char tab )c2( char tab )c3( char nl )1( char tab )2( char tab )3' | save tsv-data | open tsv-data | from tsv

Create a tsv file without header columns and open it

> $'a1( char tab )b1( char tab )c1( char nl )a2( char tab )b2( char tab )c2' | save tsv-data | open tsv-data | from tsv -- noheaders

Create a tsv file without header columns and open it, removing all unnecessary whitespaces

> $'a1( char tab )b1( char tab )c1( char nl )a2( char tab )b2( char tab )c2' | save tsv-data | open tsv-data | from tsv -- trim all

Create a tsv file without header columns and open it, removing all unnecessary whitespaces in the header names

> $'a1( char tab )b1( char tab )c1( char nl )a2( char tab )b2( char tab )c2' | save tsv-data | open tsv-data | from tsv -- trim headers

Create a tsv file without header columns and open it, removing all unnecessary whitespaces in the field values