from vcf for formats

Parse text as .vcf and create table.

This command requires a plugin

The from vcf command resides in the formats plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_formats. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> from vcf {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringtable

Examples

Converts ics formatted string to table

> 'BEGIN:VCARD
N:Foo
FN:Bar
EMAIL:foo@bar.com
END:VCARD' | from vcf
╭───┬──────────────────────────────────────╮
 # │              properties              │
├───┼──────────────────────────────────────┤
 0 ╭───┬───────┬─────────────┬────────╮
 # │ name  │    value    │ params │ │
 ├───┼───────┼─────────────┼────────┤
 0 N Foo
 1 FN Bar
 2 EMAIL foo@bar.com
 ╰───┴───────┴─────────────┴────────╯
╰───┴──────────────────────────────────────╯