from vcf for formats
Parse text as .vcf and create table.
This command requires a plugin
The
from vcf command resides in the
formats plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_formats. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> from vcf {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|table
Examples
Converts ics formatted string to table
> 'BEGIN:VCARD
N:Foo
FN:Bar
EMAIL:foo@bar.com
END:VCARD' | from vcf
╭───┬──────────────────────────────────────╮
│ # │ properties │
├───┼──────────────────────────────────────┤
│ 0 │ ╭───┬───────┬─────────────┬────────╮ │
│ │ │ # │ name │ value │ params │ │
│ │ ├───┼───────┼─────────────┼────────┤ │
│ │ │ 0 │ N │ Foo │ │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ FN │ Bar │ │ │
│ │ │ 2 │ EMAIL │ foo@bar.com │ │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───────┴─────────────┴────────╯ │
╰───┴──────────────────────────────────────╯