generate for generators

Generate a list of values by successively invoking a closure.

> generate {flags} (closure) (initial)

closure : Generator function.

: Generator function. initial : Initial value.

input output nothing list<any> list<any> list<any> table list<any> range list<any>

Generate a sequence of numbers

> generate {| i | if $i <= 10 { { out : $i , next : ( $i + 2 )} }} 0 ╭───┬────╮ │ 0 │ 0 │ │ 1 │ 2 │ │ 2 │ 4 │ │ 3 │ 6 │ │ 4 │ 8 │ │ 5 │ 10 │ ╰───┴────╯

Generate a continuous stream of Fibonacci numbers

> generate {| fib | { out : $fib.0 , next : [ $fib.1 , ( $fib.0 + $fib.1 )]} } [ 0 , 1 ]

Generate a continuous stream of Fibonacci numbers, using default parameters

> generate {| fib =[ 0 , 1 ]| { out : $fib.0 , next : [ $fib.1 , ( $fib.0 + $fib.1 )]} }

Generate a running sum of the inputs

> 1 .. 5 | generate {| e , sum = 0 | let sum = $e + $sum ; { out : $sum , next : $sum } } ╭───┬────╮ │ 0 │ 1 │ │ 1 │ 3 │ │ 2 │ 6 │ │ 3 │ 10 │ │ 4 │ 15 │ ╰───┴────╯

The generator closure accepts a single argument and returns a record containing two optional keys: 'out' and 'next'. Each invocation, the 'out' value, if present, is added to the stream. If a 'next' key is present, it is used as the next argument to the closure, otherwise generation stops.