get for filters

Extract data using a cell path.

> get {flags} (cell_path) ...rest

--optional, -o : make all cell path members optional (returns null for missing values)

: make all cell path members optional (returns for missing values) --ignore-case : make all cell path members case insensitive

: make all cell path members case insensitive --ignore-errors, -i : ignore missing data (make all cell path members optional) (deprecated)

: ignore missing data (make all cell path members optional) (deprecated) --sensitive, -s : get path in a case sensitive manner (deprecated)

cell_path : The cell path to the data.

: The cell path to the data. ...rest : Additional cell paths.

input output list<any> any table any record any nothing nothing

Get an item from a list

> [ 0 1 2 ] | get 1 1

Get a column from a table

> [{ A : A0 }] | get A ╭───┬────╮ │ 0 │ A0 │ ╰───┴────╯

Get a column from a table where some rows don't have that column, using optional cell-path syntax

> [{ A : A0 , B: B0 }, { B : B1 }, { A : A2 , B: B2 }] | get A? ╭───┬────╮ │ 0 │ A0 │ │ 1 │ │ │ 2 │ A2 │ ╰───┴────╯

Get a column from a table where some rows don't have that column, using the optional flag

> [{ A : A0 , B: B0 }, { B : B1 }, { A : A2 , B: B2 }] | get - o A ╭───┬────╮ │ 0 │ A0 │ │ 1 │ │ │ 2 │ A2 │ ╰───┴────╯

Get a cell from a table

> [{ A : A0 }] | get 0.A A0

Extract the name of the 3rd record in a list (same as ls | $in.name.2 )

> ls | get name.2

Extract the name of the 3rd record in a list

> ls | get 2.name

Getting environment variables in a case insensitive way, using case insensitive cell-path syntax

> $env | get home! path!

Getting environment variables in a case insensitive way, using the '--ignore-case' flag

> $env | get -- ignore-case home path

Getting Path in a case sensitive way, won't work for 'PATH'

> $env | get Path

This is equivalent to using the cell path access syntax: $env.OS is the same as $env | get OS .

If multiple cell paths are given, this will produce a list of values.