get for filters
Signature
> get {flags} (cell_path) ...rest
Flags
--optional, -o: make all cell path members optional (returns
nullfor missing values)
--ignore-case: make all cell path members case insensitive
--ignore-errors, -i: ignore missing data (make all cell path members optional) (deprecated)
--sensitive, -s: get path in a case sensitive manner (deprecated)
Parameters
cell_path: The cell path to the data.
...rest: Additional cell paths.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|list<any>
|any
|table
|any
|record
|any
|nothing
|nothing
Examples
Get an item from a list
> [0 1 2] | get 1
1
Get a column from a table
> [{A: A0}] | get A
╭───┬────╮
│ 0 │ A0 │
╰───┴────╯
Get a column from a table where some rows don't have that column, using optional cell-path syntax
> [{A: A0, B: B0}, {B: B1}, {A: A2, B: B2}] | get A?
╭───┬────╮
│ 0 │ A0 │
│ 1 │ │
│ 2 │ A2 │
╰───┴────╯
Get a column from a table where some rows don't have that column, using the optional flag
> [{A: A0, B: B0}, {B: B1}, {A: A2, B: B2}] | get -o A
╭───┬────╮
│ 0 │ A0 │
│ 1 │ │
│ 2 │ A2 │
╰───┴────╯
Get a cell from a table
> [{A: A0}] | get 0.A
A0
Extract the name of the 3rd record in a list (same as
ls | $in.name.2)
> ls | get name.2
Extract the name of the 3rd record in a list
> ls | get 2.name
Getting environment variables in a case insensitive way, using case insensitive cell-path syntax
> $env | get home! path!
Getting environment variables in a case insensitive way, using the '--ignore-case' flag
> $env | get --ignore-case home path
Getting Path in a case sensitive way, won't work for 'PATH'
> $env | get Path
Notes
This is equivalent to using the cell path access syntax:
$env.OS is the same as
$env | get OS.
If multiple cell paths are given, this will produce a list of values.