get for filters

Extract data using a cell path.

Signature

> get {flags} (cell_path) ...rest

Flags

  • --optional, -o: make all cell path members optional (returns null for missing values)
  • --ignore-case: make all cell path members case insensitive
  • --ignore-errors, -i: ignore missing data (make all cell path members optional) (deprecated)
  • --sensitive, -s: get path in a case sensitive manner (deprecated)

Parameters

  • cell_path: The cell path to the data.
  • ...rest: Additional cell paths.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
list<any>any
tableany
recordany
nothingnothing

Examples

Get an item from a list

> [0 1 2] | get 1
1

Get a column from a table

> [{A: A0}] | get A
╭───┬────╮
 0 A0
╰───┴────╯

Get a column from a table where some rows don't have that column, using optional cell-path syntax

> [{A: A0, B: B0}, {B: B1}, {A: A2, B: B2}] | get A?
╭───┬────╮
 0 A0
 1
 2 A2
╰───┴────╯

Get a column from a table where some rows don't have that column, using the optional flag

> [{A: A0, B: B0}, {B: B1}, {A: A2, B: B2}] | get -o A
╭───┬────╮
 0 A0
 1
 2 A2
╰───┴────╯

Get a cell from a table

> [{A: A0}] | get 0.A
A0

Extract the name of the 3rd record in a list (same as ls | $in.name.2)

> ls | get name.2

Extract the name of the 3rd record in a list

> ls | get 2.name

Getting environment variables in a case insensitive way, using case insensitive cell-path syntax

> $env | get home! path!

Getting environment variables in a case insensitive way, using the '--ignore-case' flag

> $env | get --ignore-case home path

Getting Path in a case sensitive way, won't work for 'PATH'

> $env | get Path

Notes

This is equivalent to using the cell path access syntax: $env.OS is the same as $env | get OS.

If multiple cell paths are given, this will produce a list of values.