glob for filesystem

Creates a list of files and/or folders based on the glob pattern provided.

> glob {flags} (glob)

--depth, -d {int} : directory depth to search

: directory depth to search --no-dir, -D : Whether to filter out directories from the returned paths

: Whether to filter out directories from the returned paths --no-file, -F : Whether to filter out files from the returned paths

: Whether to filter out files from the returned paths --no-symlink, -S : Whether to filter out symlinks from the returned paths

: Whether to filter out symlinks from the returned paths --follow-symlinks, -l : Whether to follow symbolic links to their targets

: Whether to follow symbolic links to their targets --exclude, -e {list<string>} : Patterns to exclude from the search: glob will not walk the inside of directories matching the excluded patterns.

glob : The glob expression.

input output nothing list<string>

Search for *.rs files

> glob *.rs

Search for *.rs and *.toml files recursively up to 2 folders deep

> glob **/*. { rs , toml } -- depth 2

Search for files and folders that begin with uppercase C or lowercase c

> glob "[Cc]*"

Search for files and folders like abc or xyz substituting a character for ?

> glob "{a?c,x?z}"

A case-insensitive search for files and folders that begin with c

> glob "(?i)c*"

Search for files or folders that do not begin with c, C, b, M, or s

> glob "[!cCbMs]*"

Search for files or folders with 3 a's in a row in the name

> glob <a*:3>

Search for files or folders with only a, b, c, or d in the file name between 1 and 10 times

> glob < [ a-d ] :1 , 10 >

Search for folders that begin with an uppercase ASCII letter, ignoring files and symlinks

> glob "[A-Z]*" -- no-file -- no-symlink

Search for files named tsconfig.json that are not in node_modules directories

> glob **/tsconfig.json -- exclude [ **/node_modules/** ]

Search for all files that are not in the target nor .git directories

> glob **/* -- exclude [ **/target/** **/.git/** */ ]

Search for files following symbolic links to their targets

> glob "**/*.txt" -- follow-symlinks

For more glob pattern help, please refer to https://docs.rs/crate/wax/latest