hash sha256 for hash
Hash a value using the sha256 hash algorithm.
Signature
> hash sha256 {flags} ...rest
Flags
--binary, -b: Output binary instead of hexadecimal representation
Parameters
...rest: Optionally sha256 hash data by cell path.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|any
|binary
|any
|table
|table
|record
|record
Examples
Return the sha256 hash of a string, hex-encoded
> 'abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz' | hash sha256
71c480df93d6ae2f1efad1447c66c9525e316218cf51fc8d9ed832f2daf18b73
Return the sha256 hash of a string, as binary
> 'abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz' | hash sha256 --binary
Length: 32 (0x20) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000: 71 c4 80 df 93 d6 ae 2f 1e fa d1 44 7c 66 c9 52 q××××××/•××D|f×R
00000010: 5e 31 62 18 cf 51 fc 8d 9e d8 32 f2 da f1 8b 73 ^1b•×Q××××2××××s
Return the sha256 hash of a file's contents
> open ./nu_0_24_1_windows.zip | hash sha256