hash sha256 for hash

Hash a value using the sha256 hash algorithm.

> hash sha256 {flags} ...rest

--binary, -b : Output binary instead of hexadecimal representation

...rest : Optionally sha256 hash data by cell path.

input output string any binary any table table record record

Return the sha256 hash of a string, hex-encoded

> 'abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz' | hash sha256 71c480df93d6ae2f1efad1447c66c9525e316218cf51fc8d9ed832f2daf18b73

Return the sha256 hash of a string, as binary

> 'abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz' | hash sha256 -- binary Length : 32 ( 0x20 ) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii 00000000 : 71 c4 80 df 93 d6 ae 2f 1e fa d1 44 7c 66 c9 52 q××××××/•××D | f ×R 00000010 : 5e 31 62 18 cf 51 fc 8d 9e d8 32 f2 da f1 8b 73 ^1b•×Q××××2××××s

Return the sha256 hash of a file's contents