hash sha512 for hash

Hash a value using the sha512 hash algorithm.

Command Type

built-in

Signature

> hash sha512 {flags} ...rest

Flags

  • --binary, -b: Output binary instead of hexadecimal representation.

Parameters

  • ...rest: Optionally sha512 hash data by cell path.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringoneof<string, binary>
binaryoneof<string, binary>
list<string>list<oneof<string, binary>>
list<binary>list<oneof<string, binary>>
tabletable
recordrecord

Examples

Return the sha512 hash of a string, hex-encoded

> 'abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz' | hash sha512
4dbff86cc2ca1bae1e16468a05cb9881c97f1753bce3619034898faa1aabe429955a1bf8ec483d7421fe3c1646613a59ed5441fb0f321389f77f48a879c7b1f1

Return the sha512 hash of a string, as binary

> 'abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz' | hash sha512 --binary
Length: 64 (0x40) bytes | null_char printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000:   4d bf f8 6c  c2 ca 1b ae  1e 16 46 8a  05 cb 98 81   M××l××•×••F×•×××
00000010:   c9 7f 17 53  bc e3 61 90  34 89 8f aa  1a ab e4 29   ×••S××a×4×××•××)
00000020:   95 5a 1b f8  ec 48 3d 74  21 fe 3c 16  46 61 3a 59   ×Z•××H=t!×<•Fa:Y
00000030:   ed 54 41 fb  0f 32 13 89  f7 7f 48 a8  79 c7 b1 f1   ×TA×•2•××•H×y×××

Return the sha512 hash of binary data

> 0x[deadbeef] | hash sha512

Return the sha512 hash of a file's contents

> open ./nu_0_24_1_windows.zip | hash sha512

Return the sha512 hash of a list of strings

> [abc def ghi] | hash sha512
╭───┬────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮
 0 ddaf35a193617abacc417349ae20413112e6fa4e89a97ea20a9eeee64b55d39a2192992a274fc1a836ba3c23a3feebbd454d44
 23643ce80e2a9ac94fa54ca49f
 1 40a855bf0a93c1019d75dd5b59cd8157608811dd75c5977e07f3bc4be0cad98b22dde4db9ddb429fc2ad3cf9ca379fedf6c1dc
 4d4bb8829f10c2f0ee04a66663
 2 366aead3bed29b6d1de2b8d211e791e5dc7a9611b3d4c61c9323128d746e670a69e9690ce5620efc3b36f6d1b655ce36a72a2f
 bed4927448b668f1e3f341c0d9
╰───┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯