hash sha512 for hash

Hash a value using the sha512 hash algorithm.

built-in

> hash sha512 {flags} ...rest

--binary, -b : Output binary instead of hexadecimal representation.

...rest : Optionally sha512 hash data by cell path.

input output string oneof<string, binary> binary oneof<string, binary> list<string> list<oneof<string, binary>> list<binary> list<oneof<string, binary>> table table record record

Return the sha512 hash of a string, hex-encoded

> 'abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz' | hash sha512 4dbff86cc2ca1bae1e16468a05cb9881c97f1753bce3619034898faa1aabe429955a1bf8ec483d7421fe3c1646613a59ed5441fb0f321389f77f48a879c7b1f1

Return the sha512 hash of a string, as binary

> 'abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz' | hash sha512 -- binary Length : 64 ( 0x40 ) bytes | null_char printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii 00000000 : 4d bf f8 6c c2 ca 1b ae 1e 16 46 8a 05 cb 98 81 M××l××•×••F×•××× 00000010 : c9 7f 17 53 bc e3 61 90 34 89 8f aa 1a ab e4 29 ×••S××a×4×××•××) 00000020 : 95 5a 1b f8 ec 48 3d 74 21 fe 3c 16 46 61 3a 59 ×Z•××H=t!×<•Fa:Y 00000030 : ed 54 41 fb 0f 32 13 89 f7 7f 48 a8 79 c7 b1 f1 ×TA×•2•××•H×y×××

Return the sha512 hash of binary data

> 0x [ deadbeef ] | hash sha512

Return the sha512 hash of a file's contents

> open ./nu_0_24_1_windows.zip | hash sha512

Return the sha512 hash of a list of strings