headers for filters

Use the first row of the table as column names.
Signature
Examples
Sets the column names for a table created by
split column
> "a b c|1 2 3" | split row "|" | split column " " | headers
╭───┬───┬───┬───╮
│ # │ a │ b │ c │
├───┼───┼───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │ 3 │
╰───┴───┴───┴───╯
Columns which don't have data in their first row are removed
> "a b c|1 2 3|1 2 3 4" | split row "|" | split column " " | headers
╭───┬───┬───┬───╮
│ # │ a │ b │ c │
├───┼───┼───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │ 3 │
│ 1 │ 1 │ 2 │ 3 │
╰───┴───┴───┴───╯