headers for filters

Use the first row of the table as column names.

> headers {flags}

input output table table

Sets the column names for a table created by split column

> "a b c|1 2 3" | split row "|" | split column " " | headers ╭───┬───┬───┬───╮ │ # │ a │ b │ c │ ├───┼───┼───┼───┤ │ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │ 3 │ ╰───┴───┴───┴───╯

Columns which don't have data in their first row are removed