headers for filters

Use the first row of the table as column names.

Signature

> headers {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
tabletable

Examples

Sets the column names for a table created by split column

> "a b c|1 2 3" | split row "|" | split column " " | headers
╭───┬───┬───┬───╮
 # │ a │ b │ c │
├───┼───┼───┼───┤
 0 1 2 3
╰───┴───┴───┴───╯

Columns which don't have data in their first row are removed

> "a b c|1 2 3|1 2 3 4" | split row "|" | split column " " | headers
╭───┬───┬───┬───╮
 # │ a │ b │ c │
├───┼───┼───┼───┤
 0 1 2 3
 1 1 2 3
╰───┴───┴───┴───╯