help for core

Display help information about different parts of Nushell.

Signature

> help {flags} ...rest

Flags

  • --find, -f {string}: string to find in command names, descriptions, and search terms

Parameters

  • ...rest: The name of command, alias or module to get help on.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingany

Examples

show help for single command, alias, or module

> help match

show help for single sub-command, alias, or module

> help str join

search for string in command names, descriptions, and search terms

> help --find char

Notes

help word searches for "word" in commands, aliases and modules, in that order. If you want your own help implementation, create a custom command named help and it will also be used for --help invocations. There already is an alternative help command in the standard library you can try with use std/help.

Subcommands:

namedescriptiontype
help aliasesShow help on nushell aliases.built-in
help commandsShow help on nushell commands.built-in
help escapesShow help on nushell string escapes.built-in
help externsShow help on nushell externs.built-in
help modulesShow help on nushell modules.built-in
help operatorsShow help on nushell operators.built-in
help pipe-and-redirectShow help on nushell pipes and redirects.built-in