help for core
Display help information about different parts of Nushell.
Signature
> help {flags} ...rest
Flags
--find, -f {string}: string to find in command names, descriptions, and search terms
Parameters
...rest: The name of command, alias or module to get help on.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|any
Examples
show help for single command, alias, or module
> help match
show help for single sub-command, alias, or module
> help str join
search for string in command names, descriptions, and search terms
> help --find char
Notes
help word searches for "word" in commands, aliases and modules, in that order. If you want your own help implementation, create a custom command named
help and it will also be used for
--help invocations. There already is an alternative
help command in the standard library you can try with
use std/help.
Subcommands:
|name
|description
|type
help aliases
|Show help on nushell aliases.
|built-in
help commands
|Show help on nushell commands.
|built-in
help escapes
|Show help on nushell string escapes.
|built-in
help externs
|Show help on nushell externs.
|built-in
help modules
|Show help on nushell modules.
|built-in
help operators
|Show help on nushell operators.
|built-in
help pipe-and-redirect
|Show help on nushell pipes and redirects.
|built-in