help for core

Display help information about different parts of Nushell.

> help {flags} ...rest

--find, -f {string} : string to find in command names, descriptions, and search terms

...rest : The name of command, alias or module to get help on.

input output nothing any

show help for single command, alias, or module

> help match

show help for single sub-command, alias, or module

> help str join

search for string in command names, descriptions, and search terms

> help -- find char