hide for core

Hide definitions in the current scope.

> hide {flags} (module) (members)

module : Module or module file.

: Module or module file. members : Which members of the module to hide.

input output nothing nothing

Hide the alias just defined

> alias lll = ls - l ; hide lll

Hide a custom command

> def say-hi [] { echo 'Hi!' }; hide say-hi

Definitions are hidden by priority: First aliases, then custom commands.

This command is a parser keyword. For details, check: https://www.nushell.sh/book/thinking_in_nu.html