hide for core

Hide definitions in the current scope.

Signature

> hide {flags} (module) (members)

Parameters

  • module: Module or module file.
  • members: Which members of the module to hide.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingnothing

Examples

Hide the alias just defined

> alias lll = ls -l; hide lll

Hide a custom command

> def say-hi [] { echo 'Hi!' }; hide say-hi

Notes

Definitions are hidden by priority: First aliases, then custom commands.

This command is a parser keyword. For details, check: https://www.nushell.sh/book/thinking_in_nu.html