hide for core
Hide definitions in the current scope.
Signature
> hide {flags} (module) (members)
Parameters
module: Module or module file.
members: Which members of the module to hide.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|nothing
Examples
Hide the alias just defined
> alias lll = ls -l; hide lll
Hide a custom command
> def say-hi [] { echo 'Hi!' }; hide say-hi
Notes
Definitions are hidden by priority: First aliases, then custom commands.
This command is a parser keyword. For details, check: https://www.nushell.sh/book/thinking_in_nu.html