histogram for chart
Creates a new table with a histogram based on the column name passed in.
Signature
> histogram {flags} (column-name) (frequency-column-name)
Flags
--percentage-type, -t {string}: percentage calculate method, can be 'normalize' or 'relative', in 'normalize', defaults to be 'normalize'
Parameters
column-name: Column name to calc frequency, no need to provide if input is a list.
frequency-column-name: Histogram's frequency column, default to be frequency column output.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|list<any>
|table
Examples
Compute a histogram of file types
> ls | histogram type
Compute a histogram for the types of files, with frequency column named freq
> ls | histogram type freq
Compute a histogram for a list of numbers
> [1 2 1] | histogram
╭───┬───────┬───────┬──────────┬────────────┬────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮
│ # │ value │ count │ quantile │ percentage │ frequency │
├───┼───────┼───────┼──────────┼────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │ 0.67 │ 66.67% │ ****************************************************************** │
│ 1 │ 2 │ 1 │ 0.33 │ 33.33% │ ********************************* │
╰───┴───────┴───────┴──────────┴────────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯
Compute a histogram for a list of numbers, and percentage is based on the maximum value
> [1 2 3 1 1 1 2 2 1 1] | histogram --percentage-type relative