histogram for chart

Creates a new table with a histogram based on the column name passed in.

> histogram {flags} (column-name) (frequency-column-name)

--percentage-type, -t {string} : percentage calculate method, can be 'normalize' or 'relative', in 'normalize', defaults to be 'normalize'

column-name : Column name to calc frequency, no need to provide if input is a list.

: Column name to calc frequency, no need to provide if input is a list. frequency-column-name : Histogram's frequency column, default to be frequency column output.

input output list<any> table

Compute a histogram of file types

> ls | histogram type

Compute a histogram for the types of files, with frequency column named freq

> ls | histogram type freq

Compute a histogram for a list of numbers

> [ 1 2 1 ] | histogram ╭───┬───────┬───────┬──────────┬────────────┬────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮ │ # │ value │ count │ quantile │ percentage │ frequency │ ├───┼───────┼───────┼──────────┼────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │ 0.67 │ 66.67 % │ ****************************************************************** │ │ 1 │ 2 │ 1 │ 0.33 │ 33.33 % │ ********************************* │ ╰───┴───────┴───────┴──────────┴────────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯

Compute a histogram for a list of numbers, and percentage is based on the maximum value