histogram for chart

Creates a new table with a histogram based on the column name passed in.

Signature

> histogram {flags} (column-name) (frequency-column-name)

Flags

  • --percentage-type, -t {string}: percentage calculate method, can be 'normalize' or 'relative', in 'normalize', defaults to be 'normalize'

Parameters

  • column-name: Column name to calc frequency, no need to provide if input is a list.
  • frequency-column-name: Histogram's frequency column, default to be frequency column output.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
list<any>table

Examples

Compute a histogram of file types

> ls | histogram type

Compute a histogram for the types of files, with frequency column named freq

> ls | histogram type freq

Compute a histogram for a list of numbers

> [1 2 1] | histogram
╭───┬───────┬───────┬──────────┬────────────┬────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮
 # │ value │ count │ quantile │ percentage │                             frequency                              │
├───┼───────┼───────┼──────────┼────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
 0     1     2     0.67 66.67% ******************************************************************
 1     2     1     0.33 33.33% *********************************
╰───┴───────┴───────┴──────────┴────────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯

Compute a histogram for a list of numbers, and percentage is based on the maximum value

> [1 2 3 1 1 1 2 2 1 1] | histogram --percentage-type relative