history import for history

Import command line history.

> history import {flags}

input output nothing nothing string nothing list<string> nothing table nothing

Append all items from history in the other format to the current history

> history import

Append foo to the current history

> echo foo | history import

Append foo ran from /home to the current history

> [[ command cwd ]; [ foo /home ]] | history import

Can import history from input, either successive command lines or more detailed records. If providing records, available fields are: command, start_timestamp, hostname, cwd, duration, exit_status.

If no input is provided, will import all history items from existing history in the other format: if current history is stored in sqlite, it will store it in plain text and vice versa.

Note that history item IDs are ignored when importing from file.