history import for history
Import command line history.
Signature
> history import {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|nothing
|string
|nothing
|list<string>
|nothing
|table
|nothing
Examples
Append all items from history in the other format to the current history
> history import
Append
foo to the current history
> echo foo | history import
Append
foo ran from
/home to the current history
> [[ command cwd ]; [ foo /home ]] | history import
Notes
Can import history from input, either successive command lines or more detailed records. If providing records, available fields are: command, start_timestamp, hostname, cwd, duration, exit_status.
If no input is provided, will import all history items from existing history in the other format: if current history is stored in sqlite, it will store it in plain text and vice versa.
Note that history item IDs are ignored when importing from file.