http pool for network
Configure and reset builtin http connection pool.
Signature
> http pool {flags}
Flags
--insecure, -k: allow insecure server connections when using SSL
--allow-errors, -e: do not fail if the server returns an error code
--redirect-mode, -R {string}: What to do when encountering redirects. Default: 'follow'. Valid options: 'follow' ('f'), 'manual' ('m'), 'error' ('e').
--unix-socket, -U {path}: Connect to the specified Unix socket instead of using TCP
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|any
Notes
All connections inside http connection poll will be closed.