http pool for network

Configure and reset builtin http connection pool.

Signature

> http pool {flags}

Flags

  • --insecure, -k: allow insecure server connections when using SSL
  • --allow-errors, -e: do not fail if the server returns an error code
  • --redirect-mode, -R {string}: What to do when encountering redirects. Default: 'follow'. Valid options: 'follow' ('f'), 'manual' ('m'), 'error' ('e').
  • --unix-socket, -U {path}: Connect to the specified Unix socket instead of using TCP

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingany

Notes

All connections inside http connection poll will be closed.