idx init for filesystem
Initialize the in-memory idx index for a path.
Signature
> idx init {flags} (path)
Flags
--wait, -w: Block until the initial scan completes before returning.
Parameters
path: Path to index.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|record
Examples
Initialize idx for the current directory
> idx init .
Initialize idx and wait for the initial scan to complete
> idx init . --wait
Notes
By default idx init returns immediately and indexing continues in the background. Use
idx status to check when scanning completes. Pass
--wait to block until the initial scan finishes.