idx init for filesystem

Initialize the in-memory idx index for a path.

Signature

> idx init {flags} (path)

Flags

  • --wait, -w: Block until the initial scan completes before returning.

Parameters

  • path: Path to index.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingrecord

Examples

Initialize idx for the current directory

> idx init .

Initialize idx and wait for the initial scan to complete

> idx init . --wait

Notes

By default idx init returns immediately and indexing continues in the background. Use idx status to check when scanning completes. Pass --wait to block until the initial scan finishes.