idx search for filesystem
Search indexed file contents.
Signature
> idx search {flags} ...rest
Flags
--regex, -r: Use regular-expression matching mode.
--fuzzy, -f: Use fuzzy line-matching mode.
--limit, -l {int}: Maximum number of matches to collect.
Parameters
...rest: One or more search patterns.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|list<record>
Examples
Search indexed file contents for a plain text pattern
> idx search hello
Search using a regular expression
> idx search --regex 'fn \w+'
Search with multiple patterns simultaneously
> idx search TODO FIXME HACK
Notes
Mode selection: plain text is the default and treats each pattern literally,
--regex evaluates the patterns as regular expressions, and
--fuzzy performs approximate line matching.