idx search for filesystem

Search indexed file contents.

> idx search {flags} ...rest

--regex, -r : Use regular-expression matching mode.

: Use regular-expression matching mode. --fuzzy, -f : Use fuzzy line-matching mode.

: Use fuzzy line-matching mode. --limit, -l {int} : Maximum number of matches to collect.

...rest : One or more search patterns.

input output nothing list<record>

Search indexed file contents for a plain text pattern

> idx search hello

Search using a regular expression

> idx search -- regex 'fn \w+'

Search with multiple patterns simultaneously

> idx search TODO FIXME HACK