idx search for filesystem

Search indexed file contents.

Signature

> idx search {flags} ...rest

Flags

  • --regex, -r: Use regular-expression matching mode.
  • --fuzzy, -f: Use fuzzy line-matching mode.
  • --limit, -l {int}: Maximum number of matches to collect.

Parameters

  • ...rest: One or more search patterns.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothinglist<record>

Examples

Search indexed file contents for a plain text pattern

> idx search hello

Search using a regular expression

> idx search --regex 'fn \w+'

Search with multiple patterns simultaneously

> idx search TODO FIXME HACK

Notes

Mode selection: plain text is the default and treats each pattern literally, --regex evaluates the patterns as regular expressions, and --fuzzy performs approximate line matching.