idx watch for filesystem

Stream filesystem change events from the live idx index.

> idx watch {flags} (pattern)

--ignore, -i {list<string>} : List of globs or path-prefixes to exclude.

: List of globs or path-prefixes to exclude. --timeout, -t {duration} : Stop streaming after this duration.

: Stop streaming after this duration. --max-events, -n {int} : Stop after emitting this many events.

pattern : Base-relative glob, path, or directory to watch. Omit or pass empty to watch the whole indexed tree.

input output nothing table<kind: string, path: string>

Watch the whole indexed tree after initializing idx.

> idx init . ; idx watch

Watch only Rust files, ignoring a vendor-style path prefix.

> idx watch "**/*.rs" -- ignore [ target ]

Take action on modified files in a pipeline.

> idx watch | where kind == "modified" | each { | e | print $"changed: ( $e.path )" }

Stop after a single event (useful in scripts).

> idx watch -- max-events 1

Stop after a duration if no more events are needed.

> idx watch -- timeout 5sec