inc for default

Increment a value or version. Optionally use the column of a table.

This command requires a plugin

The inc command resides in the inc plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_inc. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> inc {flags} (cell_path)

Flags

  • --major, -M: increment the major version (eg 1.2.1 -> 2.0.0)
  • --minor, -m: increment the minor version (eg 1.2.1 -> 1.3.0)
  • --patch, -p: increment the patch version (eg 1.2.1 -> 1.2.2)

Parameters

  • cell_path: cell path to update