inc for default
Increment a value or version. Optionally use the column of a table.
This command requires a plugin
The
inc command resides in the
inc plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_inc. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> inc {flags} (cell_path)
Flags
--major, -M: increment the major version (eg 1.2.1 -> 2.0.0)
--minor, -m: increment the minor version (eg 1.2.1 -> 1.3.0)
--patch, -p: increment the patch version (eg 1.2.1 -> 1.2.2)
Parameters
cell_path: cell path to update