input listen for platform
Listen for user interface event.
Signature
> input listen {flags}
Flags
--types, -t {list<string>}: Listen for event of specified types only (can be one of: focus, key, mouse, paste, resize)
--raw, -r: Add raw_code field with numeric value of keycode and raw_flags with bit mask flags
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|record<keycode: string, modifiers: list<string>>
Examples
Listen for a keyboard shortcut and find out how nu receives it
> input listen --types [key]
Notes
There are 5 different type of events: focus, key, mouse, paste, resize. Each will produce a corresponding record, distinguished by type field:
{ type: focus event: (gained|lost) }
{ type: key key_type: <key_type> code: <string> modifiers: [ <modifier> ... ] }
{ type: mouse col: <int> row: <int> kind: <string> modifiers: [ <modifier> ... ] }
{ type: paste content: <string> }
{ type: resize col: <int> row: <int> }
There are 6
modifier variants: shift, control, alt, super, hyper, meta. There are 4
key_type variants: f - f1, f2, f3 ... keys char - alphanumeric and special symbols (a, A, 1, $ ...) media - dedicated media keys (play, pause, tracknext ...) other - keys not falling under previous categories (up, down, backspace, enter ...)