input listen for platform

Listen for user interface event.

> input listen {flags}

--types, -t {list<string>} : Listen for event of specified types only (can be one of: focus, key, mouse, paste, resize)

: Listen for event of specified types only (can be one of: focus, key, mouse, paste, resize) --raw, -r : Add raw_code field with numeric value of keycode and raw_flags with bit mask flags

input output nothing record<keycode: string, modifiers: list<string>>

Listen for a keyboard shortcut and find out how nu receives it

> input listen -- types [ key ]

There are 5 different type of events: focus, key, mouse, paste, resize. Each will produce a corresponding record, distinguished by type field:

{ type: focus event: (gained|lost) } { type: key key_type: <key_type> code: <string> modifiers: [ <modifier> ... ] } { type: mouse col: <int> row: <int> kind: <string> modifiers: [ <modifier> ... ] } { type: paste content: <string> } { type: resize col: <int> row: <int> }