intersect for filters
Returns a list of unique elements present in both the input and the provided list.
Signature
> intersect {flags} (other)
Parameters
other: The other list to intersect with.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|list<any>
|list<any>
|table
|table
Examples
Return the intersection of two lists
> [1 2 3 4] | intersect [3 4 5 6]
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ 3 │
│ 1 │ 4 │
╰───┴───╯
Intersection with no common elements
> [1 2 3] | intersect [4 5 6]
╭────────────╮
│ empty list │
╰────────────╯
Intersection of two tables
> [{a:1} {a:2} {a:3}] | intersect [{a:2} {a:3} {a:4}]
╭───┬───╮
│ # │ a │
├───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 2 │
│ 1 │ 3 │
╰───┴───╯