intersect for filters

Returns a list of unique elements present in both the input and the provided list.

Signature

> intersect {flags} (other)

Parameters

  • other: The other list to intersect with.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
list<any>list<any>
tabletable

Examples

Return the intersection of two lists

> [1 2 3 4] | intersect [3 4 5 6]
╭───┬───╮
 0 3
 1 4
╰───┴───╯

Intersection with no common elements

> [1 2 3] | intersect [4 5 6]
╭────────────╮
 empty list
╰────────────╯

Intersection of two tables

> [{a:1} {a:2} {a:3}] | intersect [{a:2} {a:3} {a:4}]
╭───┬───╮
 # │ a │
├───┼───┤
 0 2
 1 3
╰───┴───╯