intersect for filters

Returns a list of unique elements present in both the input and the provided list.

> intersect {flags} (other)

other : The other list to intersect with.

input output list<any> list<any> table table

Return the intersection of two lists

> [ 1 2 3 4 ] | intersect [ 3 4 5 6 ] ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 3 │ │ 1 │ 4 │ ╰───┴───╯

Intersection with no common elements

> [ 1 2 3 ] | intersect [ 4 5 6 ] ╭────────────╮ │ empty list │ ╰────────────╯

Intersection of two tables