into binary for conversions

> 'This is a string that is exactly 52 characters long.' | into binary

Length : 52 ( 0x34 ) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii

00000000 : 54 68 69 73 20 69 73 20 61 20 73 74 72 69 6e 67 This is a string

00000010 : 20 74 68 61 74 20 69 73 20 65 78 61 63 74 6c 79 that is exactly

00000020 : 20 35 32 20 63 68 61 72 61 63 74 65 72 73 20 6c 52 characters l