into binary for conversions
Convert value to a binary primitive.
Signature
> into binary {flags} ...rest
Flags
--compact, -c: output without padding zeros
--endian, -e {string}: byte encode endian. Does not affect string, date or binary. In containers, only individual elements are affected. Available options: native(default), little, big
Parameters
...rest: For a data structure input, convert data at the given cell paths.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|binary
|binary
|int
|binary
|number
|binary
|string
|binary
|bool
|binary
|filesize
|binary
|datetime
|binary
|table
|table
|record
|record
Examples
convert string to a nushell binary primitive
> 'This is a string that is exactly 52 characters long.' | into binary
Length: 52 (0x34) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000: 54 68 69 73 20 69 73 20 61 20 73 74 72 69 6e 67 This is a string
00000010: 20 74 68 61 74 20 69 73 20 65 78 61 63 74 6c 79 that is exactly
00000020: 20 35 32 20 63 68 61 72 61 63 74 65 72 73 20 6c 52 characters l
00000030: 6f 6e 67 2e ong.
convert a number to a nushell binary primitive
> 1 | into binary
Length: 8 (0x8) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000: 01 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 •0000000
convert a number to a nushell binary primitive (big endian)
> 258 | into binary --endian big
Length: 8 (0x8) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000: 00 00 00 00 00 00 01 02 000000••
convert a number to a nushell binary primitive (little endian)
> 258 | into binary --endian little
Length: 8 (0x8) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000: 02 01 00 00 00 00 00 00 ••000000
convert a boolean to a nushell binary primitive
> true | into binary
Length: 8 (0x8) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000: 01 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 •0000000
convert a filesize to a nushell binary primitive
> ls | where name == LICENSE | get size | into binary
convert a filepath to a nushell binary primitive
> ls | where name == LICENSE | get name | path expand | into binary
convert a float to a nushell binary primitive
> 1.234 | into binary
Length: 8 (0x8) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000: 58 39 b4 c8 76 be f3 3f X9××v××?
convert an int to a nushell binary primitive with compact enabled
> 10 | into binary --compact
Length: 1 (0x1) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000: 0a _