into bool for conversions
Convert value to boolean.
Signature
> into bool {flags} ...rest
Flags
--relaxed: Relaxes conversion to also allow null and any strings.
Parameters
...rest: For a data structure input, convert data at the given cell paths.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|int
|bool
|number
|bool
|string
|bool
|bool
|bool
|nothing
|bool
|list<any>
|table
|table
|table
|record
|record
Examples
Convert value to boolean in table
> [[value]; ['false'] ['1'] [0] [1.0] [true]] | into bool value
╭───┬───────╮
│ # │ value │
├───┼───────┤
│ 0 │ false │
│ 1 │ true │
│ 2 │ false │
│ 3 │ true │
│ 4 │ true │
╰───┴───────╯
Convert bool to boolean
> true | into bool
true
convert int to boolean
> 1 | into bool
true
convert float to boolean
> 0.3 | into bool
true
convert float string to boolean
> '0.0' | into bool
false
convert string to boolean
> 'true' | into bool
true
interpret a null as false
> null | into bool --relaxed
false
interpret any non-false, non-zero string as true
> 'something' | into bool --relaxed
true