into bool for conversions

Convert value to boolean.

> into bool {flags} ...rest

--relaxed : Relaxes conversion to also allow null and any strings.

...rest : For a data structure input, convert data at the given cell paths.

input output int bool number bool string bool bool bool nothing bool list<any> table table table record record

Convert value to boolean in table

> [[ value ]; [ 'false' ] [ '1' ] [ 0 ] [ 1.0 ] [ true ]] | into bool value ╭───┬───────╮ │ # │ value │ ├───┼───────┤ │ 0 │ false │ │ 1 │ true │ │ 2 │ false │ │ 3 │ true │ │ 4 │ true │ ╰───┴───────╯

Convert bool to boolean

> true | into bool true

convert int to boolean

> 1 | into bool true

convert float to boolean

> 0.3 | into bool true

convert float string to boolean

> '0.0' | into bool false

convert string to boolean

> 'true' | into bool true

interpret a null as false

> null | into bool -- relaxed false

interpret any non-false, non-zero string as true