into bool for conversions

Convert value to boolean.

Signature

> into bool {flags} ...rest

Flags

  • --relaxed: Relaxes conversion to also allow null and any strings.

Parameters

  • ...rest: For a data structure input, convert data at the given cell paths.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
intbool
numberbool
stringbool
boolbool
nothingbool
list<any>table
tabletable
recordrecord

Examples

Convert value to boolean in table

> [[value]; ['false'] ['1'] [0] [1.0] [true]] | into bool value
╭───┬───────╮
 # │ value │
├───┼───────┤
 0 false
 1 true
 2 false
 3 true
 4 true
╰───┴───────╯

Convert bool to boolean

> true | into bool
true

convert int to boolean

> 1 | into bool
true

convert float to boolean

> 0.3 | into bool
true

convert float string to boolean

> '0.0' | into bool
false

convert string to boolean

> 'true' | into bool
true

interpret a null as false

> null | into bool --relaxed
false

interpret any non-false, non-zero string as true

> 'something' | into bool --relaxed
true