into cell-path for conversions

Convert value to a cell-path.

> into cell-path {flags}

input output cell-path cell-path int cell-path list<any> cell-path list<record<value: any, optional: bool, insensitive: bool>> cell-path

Convert integer into cell path

> 5 | into cell-path $ .5

Convert cell path into cell path

> 5 | into cell-path | into cell-path $ .5

Convert string into cell path

> 'some.path' | split row '.' | into cell-path $ .some.path

Convert list into cell path

> [ 5 c 7 h ] | into cell-path $ .5.c.7.h

Convert table into cell path

> [[ value , optional , insensitive ]; [ 5 true false ] [ c false false ] [ d false true ]] | into cell-path $ .5 ?.c.d!

Converting a string directly into a cell path is intentionally not supported.