into cell-path for conversions

Convert value to a cell-path.

Signature

> into cell-path {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
cell-pathcell-path
intcell-path
list<any>cell-path
list<record<value: any, optional: bool, insensitive: bool>>cell-path

Examples

Convert integer into cell path

> 5 | into cell-path
$.5

Convert cell path into cell path

> 5 | into cell-path | into cell-path
$.5

Convert string into cell path

> 'some.path' | split row '.' | into cell-path
$.some.path

Convert list into cell path

> [5 c 7 h] | into cell-path
$.5.c.7.h

Convert table into cell path

> [[value, optional, insensitive]; [5 true false] [c false false] [d false true]] | into cell-path
$.5?.c.d!

Notes

Converting a string directly into a cell path is intentionally not supported.