into cell-path for conversions
Convert value to a cell-path.
Signature
> into cell-path {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|cell-path
|cell-path
|int
|cell-path
|list<any>
|cell-path
|list<record<value: any, optional: bool, insensitive: bool>>
|cell-path
Examples
Convert integer into cell path
> 5 | into cell-path
$.5
Convert cell path into cell path
> 5 | into cell-path | into cell-path
$.5
Convert string into cell path
> 'some.path' | split row '.' | into cell-path
$.some.path
Convert list into cell path
> [5 c 7 h] | into cell-path
$.5.c.7.h
Convert table into cell path
> [[value, optional, insensitive]; [5 true false] [c false false] [d false true]] | into cell-path
$.5?.c.d!
Notes
Converting a string directly into a cell path is intentionally not supported.