into float for conversions
Convert data into floating point number.
Signature
> into float {flags} ...rest
Parameters
...rest: For a data structure input, convert data at the given cell paths.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|int
|float
|string
|float
|bool
|float
|float
|float
|table
|table
|record
|record
|list<any>
|list<float>
Examples
Convert string to float in table
> [[num]; ['5.01']] | into float num
╭───┬──────╮
│ # │ num │
├───┼──────┤
│ 0 │ 5.01 │
╰───┴──────╯
Convert string to floating point number
> '1.345' | into float
1.345
Coerce list of ints and floats to float
> [4 -5.9] | into float
╭───┬───────╮
│ 0 │ 4.00 │
│ 1 │ -5.90 │
╰───┴───────╯
Convert boolean to float
> true | into float
1.0