into float for conversions

Convert data into floating point number.

Signature

> into float {flags} ...rest

Parameters

  • ...rest: For a data structure input, convert data at the given cell paths.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
intfloat
stringfloat
boolfloat
floatfloat
tabletable
recordrecord
list<any>list<float>

Examples

Convert string to float in table

> [[num]; ['5.01']] | into float num
╭───┬──────╮
 # │ num  │
├───┼──────┤
 0 5.01
╰───┴──────╯

Convert string to floating point number

> '1.345' | into float
1.345

Coerce list of ints and floats to float

> [4 -5.9] | into float
╭───┬───────╮
 0  4.00
 1 -5.90
╰───┴───────╯

Convert boolean to float

> true | into float
1.0