into float for conversions

Convert data into floating point number.

> into float {flags} ...rest

...rest : For a data structure input, convert data at the given cell paths.

input output int float string float bool float float float table table record record list<any> list<float>

Convert string to float in table

> [[ num ]; [ '5.01' ]] | into float num ╭───┬──────╮ │ # │ num │ ├───┼──────┤ │ 0 │ 5.01 │ ╰───┴──────╯

Convert string to floating point number

> '1.345' | into float 1.345

Coerce list of ints and floats to float

> [ 4 -5.9 ] | into float ╭───┬───────╮ │ 0 │ 4.00 │ │ 1 │ -5.90 │ ╰───┴───────╯

Convert boolean to float