into sqlite for conversions

Convert table into a SQLite database.

> into sqlite {flags} (file-name)

--table-name, -t {string} : Specify table name to store the data in

file-name : Specify the filename to save the database to.

input output table nothing record nothing

Convert ls entries into a SQLite database with 'main' as the table name

> ls | into sqlite my_ls.db

Convert ls entries into a SQLite database with 'my_table' as the table name

> ls | into sqlite my_ls.db - t my_table

Convert table literal into a SQLite database with 'main' as the table name

> [[ name ]; [ ----- ] [ someone ] [ ===== ] [ somename ] [ '(((((' ]] | into sqlite filename.db

Insert a single record into a SQLite database

> { foo : bar , baz: quux } | into sqlite filename.db

Insert data that contains records, lists or tables, that will be stored as JSONB columns These columns will be automatically turned back into nu objects when read directly via cell-path