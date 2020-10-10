into string for conversions
Convert value to string.
Signature
> into string {flags} ...rest
Flags
--group-digits, -g: group digits together by the locale specific thousands separator
--decimals, -d {int}: decimal digits to which to round
Parameters
...rest: For a data structure input, convert data at the given cell paths.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|binary
|string
|int
|string
|number
|string
|string
|string
|glob
|string
|bool
|string
|filesize
|string
|datetime
|string
|duration
|string
|range
|string
|list<any>
|list<string>
|table
|table
|record
|record
Examples
convert int to string and append three decimal places
> 5 | into string --decimals 3
5.000
convert float to string and round to nearest integer
> 1.7 | into string --decimals 0
2
convert float to string
> 1.7 | into string --decimals 1
1.7
convert float to string and limit to 2 decimals
> 1.734 | into string --decimals 2
1.73
convert float to string
> 4.3 | into string
4.3
convert string to string
> '1234' | into string
1234
convert boolean to string
> true | into string
true
convert date to string
> '2020-10-10 10:00:00 +02:00' | into datetime | into string
Sat Oct 10 10:00:00 2020
convert filepath to string
> ls Cargo.toml | get name | into string
convert filesize to string
> 1kB | into string
1.0 kB
convert duration to string
> 9day | into string
1wk 2day