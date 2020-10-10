into string for conversions

Convert value to string.

> into string {flags} ...rest

--group-digits, -g : group digits together by the locale specific thousands separator

: group digits together by the locale specific thousands separator --decimals, -d {int} : decimal digits to which to round

...rest : For a data structure input, convert data at the given cell paths.

input output binary string int string number string string string glob string bool string filesize string datetime string duration string range string list<any> list<string> table table record record

convert int to string and append three decimal places

> 5 | into string -- decimals 3 5.000

convert float to string and round to nearest integer

> 1.7 | into string -- decimals 0 2

convert float to string

> 1.7 | into string -- decimals 1 1.7

convert float to string and limit to 2 decimals

> 1.734 | into string -- decimals 2 1.73

convert float to string

> 4.3 | into string 4.3

convert string to string

> '1234' | into string 1234

convert boolean to string

> true | into string true

convert date to string

> '2020-10-10 10:00:00 +02:00' | into datetime | into string Sat Oct 10 10 :00:00 2020

convert filepath to string

> ls Cargo.toml | get name | into string

convert filesize to string

> 1kB | into string 1.0 kB

convert duration to string