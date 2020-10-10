into string for conversions

Convert value to string.

Signature

> into string {flags} ...rest

Flags

  • --group-digits, -g: group digits together by the locale specific thousands separator
  • --decimals, -d {int}: decimal digits to which to round

Parameters

  • ...rest: For a data structure input, convert data at the given cell paths.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
binarystring
intstring
numberstring
stringstring
globstring
boolstring
filesizestring
datetimestring
durationstring
rangestring
list<any>list<string>
tabletable
recordrecord

Examples

convert int to string and append three decimal places

> 5 | into string --decimals 3
5.000

convert float to string and round to nearest integer

> 1.7 | into string --decimals 0
2

convert float to string

> 1.7 | into string --decimals 1
1.7

convert float to string and limit to 2 decimals

> 1.734 | into string --decimals 2
1.73

convert float to string

> 4.3 | into string
4.3

convert string to string

> '1234' | into string
1234

convert boolean to string

> true | into string
true

convert date to string

> '2020-10-10 10:00:00 +02:00' | into datetime | into string
Sat Oct 10 10:00:00 2020

convert filepath to string

> ls Cargo.toml | get name | into string

convert filesize to string

> 1kB | into string
1.0 kB

convert duration to string

> 9day | into string
1wk 2day