is-redirected for platform
Signature
> is-redirected {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|bool
Examples
Inside a custom command, report if the call's return value is redirected (works in
if).
> def pipetest [] { if (is-redirected) { "piped" } else { "display" } }; pipetest
Return true when the custom command is piped to another command.
> def pipetest [] { is-redirected }; pipetest | $in
true
Return true when the custom command result is collected into a variable.
> def pipetest [] { is-redirected }; let x = (pipetest); $x
true
Notes
This is a Nushell pipeline-destination check, not an OS TTY check.
Inside a custom command,
is-redirected reports if that command's return value will be piped to another command, collected into a value (
let, subexpression), written to a file, or discarded — as opposed to being printed via the normal display path.
Unlike looking at process stdout, this is stable for the entire command body, so it works inside
if (...) and
let x = (...).
To test if process stdout is a terminal (scripts:
./script | cat), use
is-terminal --stdout instead.
Typical pattern for pretty-vs-data custom commands:
def mycmd [] {
if (is-terminal --stdout) and not (is-redirected) {
# human-friendly formatting
} else {
# structured data for pipelines
}
}