is-redirected for platform

Check if the current custom command's return value is redirected away from display.

> is-redirected {flags}

input output nothing bool

Inside a custom command, report if the call's return value is redirected (works in if ).

> def pipetest [] { if ( is-redirected ) { "piped" } else { "display" } }; pipetest

Return true when the custom command is piped to another command.

> def pipetest [] { is-redirected }; pipetest | $in true

Return true when the custom command result is collected into a variable.

> def pipetest [] { is-redirected }; let x = ( pipetest ); $x true

This is a Nushell pipeline-destination check, not an OS TTY check.

Inside a custom command, is-redirected reports if that command's return value will be piped to another command, collected into a value ( let , subexpression), written to a file, or discarded — as opposed to being printed via the normal display path.

Unlike looking at process stdout, this is stable for the entire command body, so it works inside if (...) and let x = (...) .

To test if process stdout is a terminal (scripts: ./script | cat ), use is-terminal --stdout instead.

Typical pattern for pretty-vs-data custom commands: