job spawn for experimental

Spawn a background job and retrieve its ID.

> job spawn {flags} (closure)

--tag, -t {string} : An optional description tag for this job

closure : The closure to run in another thread.

input output nothing int

Spawn a background job to do some time consuming work

> job spawn { sleep 5sec ; rm evidence.pdf }

Executes the provided closure in a background thread and registers this task in the background job table, which can be retrieved with job list .

This command returns the job id of the newly created job.