job spawn for experimental

Spawn a background job and retrieve its ID.

Signature

> job spawn {flags} (closure)

Flags

  • --tag, -t {string}: An optional description tag for this job

Parameters

  • closure: The closure to run in another thread.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingint

Examples

Spawn a background job to do some time consuming work

> job spawn { sleep 5sec; rm evidence.pdf }

Notes

Executes the provided closure in a background thread and registers this task in the background job table, which can be retrieved with job list.

This command returns the job id of the newly created job.