job unfreeze for experimental

Unfreeze a frozen process job in foreground.

Signature

> job unfreeze {flags} (id)

Parameters

  • id: The process id to unfreeze.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingnothing

Examples

Unfreeze the latest frozen job

> job unfreeze

Unfreeze a specific frozen job by its PID

> job unfreeze 4

Notes

When a running process is frozen (with the SIGTSTP signal or with the Ctrl-Z key on unix), a background job gets registered for this process, which can then be resumed using this command.