job unfreeze for experimental
Unfreeze a frozen process job in foreground.
Signature
> job unfreeze {flags} (id)
Parameters
id: The process id to unfreeze.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|nothing
Examples
Unfreeze the latest frozen job
> job unfreeze
Unfreeze a specific frozen job by its PID
> job unfreeze 4
Notes
When a running process is frozen (with the SIGTSTP signal or with the Ctrl-Z key on unix), a background job gets registered for this process, which can then be resumed using this command.