job unfreeze for experimental

Unfreeze a frozen process job in foreground.

> job unfreeze {flags} (id)

id : The process id to unfreeze.

input output nothing nothing

Unfreeze the latest frozen job

> job unfreeze

Unfreeze a specific frozen job by its PID

> job unfreeze 4

When a running process is frozen (with the SIGTSTP signal or with the Ctrl-Z key on unix), a background job gets registered for this process, which can then be resumed using this command.