join for filters

Join two tables.

Signature

> join {flags} (right-table) (left-on) (right-on)

Flags

  • --inner, -i: Inner join (default)
  • --left, -l: Left-outer join
  • --right, -r: Right-outer join
  • --outer, -o: Outer join

Parameters

  • right-table: The right table in the join.
  • left-on: Name of column in input (left) table to join on.
  • right-on: Name of column in right table to join on. Defaults to same column as left table.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
tabletable

Examples

Join two tables

> [{a: 1 b: 2}] | join [{a: 1 c: 3}] a
╭───┬───┬───┬───╮
 # │ a │ b │ c │
├───┼───┼───┼───┤
 0 1 2 3
╰───┴───┴───┴───╯