join for filters
Join two tables.
Signature
> join {flags} (right-table) (left-on) (right-on)
Flags
--inner, -i: Inner join (default)
--left, -l: Left-outer join
--right, -r: Right-outer join
--outer, -o: Outer join
Parameters
right-table: The right table in the join.
left-on: Name of column in input (left) table to join on.
right-on: Name of column in right table to join on. Defaults to same column as left table.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|table
|table
Examples
Join two tables
> [{a: 1 b: 2}] | join [{a: 1 c: 3}] a
╭───┬───┬───┬───╮
│ # │ a │ b │ c │
├───┼───┼───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │ 3 │
╰───┴───┴───┴───╯