last for filters

Return only the last several rows of the input. Counterpart of `first`. Opposite of `drop`.

> last {flags} (rows)

rows : Starting from the back, the number of rows to return.

input output list<any> any binary binary range any

Return the last 2 items of a list/table

> [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] | last 2 ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 2 │ │ 1 │ 3 │ ╰───┴───╯

Return the last item of a list/table

> [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] | last 3

Return the last 2 bytes of a binary value

> 0x [ 01 23 45 ] | last 2 Length : 2 ( 0x2 ) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii 00000000 : 23 45 #E

Return the last item of a range