last for filters

Return only the last several rows of the input. Counterpart of `first`. Opposite of `drop`.

Signature

> last {flags} (rows)

Parameters

  • rows: Starting from the back, the number of rows to return.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
list<any>any
binarybinary
rangeany

Examples

Return the last 2 items of a list/table

> [1,2,3] | last 2
╭───┬───╮
 0 2
 1 3
╰───┴───╯

Return the last item of a list/table

> [1,2,3] | last
3

Return the last 2 bytes of a binary value

> 0x[01 23 45] | last 2
Length: 2 (0x2) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000:   23 45                                                #E

Return the last item of a range

> 1..3 | last
3