last for filters
Return only the last several rows of the input. Counterpart of `first`. Opposite of `drop`.
Signature
> last {flags} (rows)
Parameters
rows: Starting from the back, the number of rows to return.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|list<any>
|any
|binary
|binary
|range
|any
Examples
Return the last 2 items of a list/table
> [1,2,3] | last 2
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ 2 │
│ 1 │ 3 │
╰───┴───╯
Return the last item of a list/table
> [1,2,3] | last
3
Return the last 2 bytes of a binary value
> 0x[01 23 45] | last 2
Length: 2 (0x2) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000: 23 45 #E
Return the last item of a range
> 1..3 | last
3