let for core

Create a variable and give it a value.

Signature

> let {flags} (var_name) (initial_value)

Parameters

  • var_name: Variable name.
  • initial_value: Equals sign followed by value.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
anynothing

Examples

Set a variable to a value

> let x = 10

Set a variable to the result of an expression

> let x = 10 + 100

Set a variable based on the condition

> let x = if false { -1 } else { 1 }

Notes

This command is a parser keyword. For details, check: https://www.nushell.sh/book/thinking_in_nu.html