let for core
Create a variable and give it a value.
Signature
> let {flags} (var_name) (initial_value)
Parameters
var_name: Variable name.
initial_value: Equals sign followed by value.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|any
|nothing
Examples
Set a variable to a value
> let x = 10
Set a variable to the result of an expression
> let x = 10 + 100
Set a variable based on the condition
> let x = if false { -1 } else { 1 }
Notes
This command is a parser keyword. For details, check: https://www.nushell.sh/book/thinking_in_nu.html