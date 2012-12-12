math max for math

Returns the maximum of a list of values, or of columns in a table.

Signature

> math max {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
list<number>number
list<duration>duration
list<filesize>filesize
list<any>any
rangenumber
tablerecord
recordrecord

Examples

Find the maximum of a list of numbers

> [-50 100 25] | math max
100

Find the maxima of the columns of a table

> [{a: 1 b: 3} {a: 2 b: -1}] | math max
╭───┬───╮
 a 2
 b 3
╰───┴───╯

Find the maximum of a list of dates

> [2022-02-02 2022-12-30 2012-12-12] | math max
Fri, 30 Dec 2022 00:00:00 +0000 (2 years ago)