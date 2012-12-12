math max for math
Returns the maximum of a list of values, or of columns in a table.
Signature
> math max {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|list<number>
|number
|list<duration>
|duration
|list<filesize>
|filesize
|list<any>
|any
|range
|number
|table
|record
|record
|record
Examples
Find the maximum of a list of numbers
> [-50 100 25] | math max
100
Find the maxima of the columns of a table
> [{a: 1 b: 3} {a: 2 b: -1}] | math max
╭───┬───╮
│ a │ 2 │
│ b │ 3 │
╰───┴───╯
Find the maximum of a list of dates
> [2022-02-02 2022-12-30 2012-12-12] | math max
Fri, 30 Dec 2022 00:00:00 +0000 (2 years ago)