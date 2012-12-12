math max for math

Returns the maximum of a list of values, or of columns in a table.

> math max {flags}

input output list<number> number list<duration> duration list<filesize> filesize list<any> any range number table record record record

Find the maximum of a list of numbers

> [ -50 100 25 ] | math max 100

Find the maxima of the columns of a table

> [{ a : 1 b : 3 } { a : 2 b : -1 }] | math max ╭───┬───╮ │ a │ 2 │ │ b │ 3 │ ╰───┴───╯

Find the maximum of a list of dates