math min for math

Finds the minimum within a list of values or tables.

> math min {flags}

input output list<number> number list<duration> duration list<filesize> filesize list<any> any range number table record record record

Compute the minimum of a list of numbers

> [ -50 100 25 ] | math min -50

Compute the minima of the columns of a table

> [{ a : 1 b : 3 } { a : 2 b : -1 }] | math min ╭───┬────╮ │ a │ 1 │ │ b │ - 1 │ ╰───┴────╯

Find the minimum of a list of arbitrary values (Warning: Weird)