math min for math
Finds the minimum within a list of values or tables.
Signature
> math min {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|list<number>
|number
|list<duration>
|duration
|list<filesize>
|filesize
|list<any>
|any
|range
|number
|table
|record
|record
|record
Examples
Compute the minimum of a list of numbers
> [-50 100 25] | math min
-50
Compute the minima of the columns of a table
> [{a: 1 b: 3} {a: 2 b: -1}] | math min
╭───┬────╮
│ a │ 1 │
│ b │ -1 │
╰───┴────╯
Find the minimum of a list of arbitrary values (Warning: Weird)
> [-50 'hello' true] | math min
true