math min for math

Finds the minimum within a list of values or tables.

Signature

> math min {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
list<number>number
list<duration>duration
list<filesize>filesize
list<any>any
rangenumber
tablerecord
recordrecord

Examples

Compute the minimum of a list of numbers

> [-50 100 25] | math min
-50

Compute the minima of the columns of a table

> [{a: 1 b: 3} {a: 2 b: -1}] | math min
╭───┬────╮
 a 1
 b -1
╰───┴────╯

Find the minimum of a list of arbitrary values (Warning: Weird)

> [-50 'hello' true] | math min
true