math mode for math

Returns the most frequent element(s) from a list of numbers or tables.

> math mode {flags}

input output list<number> list<number> list<duration> list<duration> list<filesize> list<filesize> table record

Compute the mode(s) of a list of numbers

> [ 3 3 9 12 12 15 ] | math mode ╭───┬────╮ │ 0 │ 3 │ │ 1 │ 12 │ ╰───┴────╯

Compute the mode(s) of the columns of a table