math mode for math

Returns the most frequent element(s) from a list of numbers or tables.

Signature

> math mode {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
list<number>list<number>
list<duration>list<duration>
list<filesize>list<filesize>
tablerecord

Examples

Compute the mode(s) of a list of numbers

> [3 3 9 12 12 15] | math mode
╭───┬────╮
 0  3
 1 12
╰───┴────╯

Compute the mode(s) of the columns of a table

> [{a: 1 b: 3} {a: 2 b: -1} {a: 1 b: 5}] | math mode
╭───┬────────────╮
 ╭───┬───╮
 a 0 1
 ╰───┴───╯
 ╭───┬────╮
 b 0 -1
 1  3
 2  5
 ╰───┴────╯
╰───┴────────────╯