math round for math
Returns the input number rounded to the specified precision.
Signature
> math round {flags}
Flags
--precision, -p {number}: digits of precision
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|number
|number
|list<number>
|list<number>
|range
|list<number>
Examples
Apply the round function to a list of numbers
> [1.5 2.3 -3.1] | math round
╭───┬────╮
│ 0 │ 2 │
│ 1 │ 2 │
│ 2 │ -3 │
╰───┴────╯
Apply the round function with precision specified
> [1.555 2.333 -3.111] | math round --precision 2
╭───┬───────╮
│ 0 │ 1.56 │
│ 1 │ 2.33 │
│ 2 │ -3.11 │
╰───┴───────╯
Apply negative precision to a list of numbers
> [123, 123.3, -123.4] | math round --precision -1
╭───┬──────╮
│ 0 │ 120 │
│ 1 │ 120 │
│ 2 │ -120 │
╰───┴──────╯