math round for math

Returns the input number rounded to the specified precision.

Signature

> math round {flags}

Flags

  • --precision, -p {number}: digits of precision

Input/output types:

inputoutput
numbernumber
list<number>list<number>
rangelist<number>

Examples

Apply the round function to a list of numbers

> [1.5 2.3 -3.1] | math round
╭───┬────╮
 0  2
 1  2
 2 -3
╰───┴────╯

Apply the round function with precision specified

> [1.555 2.333 -3.111] | math round --precision 2
╭───┬───────╮
 0  1.56
 1  2.33
 2 -3.11
╰───┴───────╯

Apply negative precision to a list of numbers

> [123, 123.3, -123.4] | math round --precision -1
╭───┬──────╮
 0  120
 1  120
 2 -120
╰───┴──────╯