math round for math

Returns the input number rounded to the specified precision.

> math round {flags}

--precision, -p {number} : digits of precision

input output number number list<number> list<number> range list<number>

Apply the round function to a list of numbers

> [ 1.5 2.3 -3.1 ] | math round ╭───┬────╮ │ 0 │ 2 │ │ 1 │ 2 │ │ 2 │ -3 │ ╰───┴────╯

Apply the round function with precision specified

> [ 1.555 2.333 -3.111 ] | math round -- precision 2 ╭───┬───────╮ │ 0 │ 1.56 │ │ 1 │ 2.33 │ │ 2 │ -3.11 │ ╰───┴───────╯

Apply negative precision to a list of numbers