math stddev for math
Returns the standard deviation of a list of numbers, or of each column in a table.
Signature
> math stddev {flags}
Flags
--sample, -s: calculate sample standard deviation (i.e. using N-1 as the denominator)
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|list<number>
|number
|range
|number
|table
|record
|record
|record
Examples
Compute the standard deviation of a list of numbers
> [1 2 3 4 5] | math stddev
1.4142135623730951
Compute the sample standard deviation of a list of numbers
> [1 2 3 4 5] | math stddev --sample
1.5811388300841898
Compute the standard deviation of each column in a table
> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 4]] | math stddev
╭───┬───╮
│ a │ 1 │
│ b │ 1 │
╰───┴───╯