math stddev for math

Returns the standard deviation of a list of numbers, or of each column in a table.

> math stddev {flags}

--sample, -s : calculate sample standard deviation (i.e. using N-1 as the denominator)

input output list<number> number range number table record record record

Compute the standard deviation of a list of numbers

> [ 1 2 3 4 5 ] | math stddev 1.4142135623730951

Compute the sample standard deviation of a list of numbers

> [ 1 2 3 4 5 ] | math stddev -- sample 1.5811388300841898

Compute the standard deviation of each column in a table