math stddev for math

Returns the standard deviation of a list of numbers, or of each column in a table.

Signature

> math stddev {flags}

Flags

  • --sample, -s: calculate sample standard deviation (i.e. using N-1 as the denominator)

Input/output types:

inputoutput
list<number>number
rangenumber
tablerecord
recordrecord

Examples

Compute the standard deviation of a list of numbers

> [1 2 3 4 5] | math stddev
1.4142135623730951

Compute the sample standard deviation of a list of numbers

> [1 2 3 4 5] | math stddev --sample
1.5811388300841898

Compute the standard deviation of each column in a table

> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 4]] | math stddev
╭───┬───╮
 a 1
 b 1
╰───┴───╯